01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

While the UW-Whitewater football program has been a national power in NCAA Division III football for nearly 20 years, winning six national championships in that time, it hasn’t had a nationwide roster.

The Warhawks have gone 210-19 since the 2004 season with rosters comprised mainly of players from Wisconsin and Illinois.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you