The UW-Whitewater softball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday after a 9-0 loss at the hands of Carthage College.

Carthage (29-14) led 1-0 through four innings before erupting for eight runs on six hits in the bottom of the fifth at Whitewater's van Steenderen Softball Complex.

Whitewater finished 28-14.

Emmily Zinkiewicz was 2-for-2 with three RBI and one of Carthage's three home runs and Stefanie Guercio scattered three hits in five innings for the Red Hots, who advanced to a super regional later this week.

Kayla Seymour led Whitewater with two hits.

The Warhawks won two of their six postseason games--including a surprising 0-2 run at the WIAC Tournament despite being the conference's top seed. Whitewater was 2-2 during the NCAA Tournament, with both losses coming in shutout fashion against Carthage.

Seymour, junior Kayden Jackson and senior center fielder Caitlin Catino were named to the all-tournament team.

Julia Camardo, Catino, Seymour and fellow seniors Kelly Berglund, Molly Ethington and Emily Rux were all part of a four-year run that included three WIAC regular-season championships, three conference tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the NCAA Super Regional in 2018.

CARTHAGE 9, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater;000;00--0;3;1

Carthage;100;08--9;8;1

Camardo, Matthias (2), Biesiada (5) and Mikosz; Guercio and Millett.

Leading hitters--Seymour (W) 2x3, Stevens (C) 2x3, Zinkiewicz (C) 2x2. 2B--Millett, Domagala (C). HR--Stevens, Sefcik (C), Zinkiewicz.

SO--Camardo 1, Guercio 5. BB--Camardo 2, Matthias 1, Biesiada 1.