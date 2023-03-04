WHITEWATER — Kacie Carollo had all the answers Saturday night.
For that reason, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team is headed to the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament.
Carollo scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Warhawks survived a frantic last-minute rally by Gustavus Adolphus College to beat the Gusties 68-63 in a second-round tournament game at Kachel Gymnasium.
The win advances the Warhawks to a third-round sectional game against Trinity (Connecticut) College on Friday. The site of the sectional will be announced Sunday or Monday.
Carollo was 9 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Eleven of her 12 rebounds were on the defensive end.
“My teammates give me a lot of confidence,” Carollo said. “They tell me to keep shooting no matter what happens.
“I know I have to put up big numbers now with Aleah (Grundahl) gone,” she said about the two-time WIAC Player of the Year out with a broken hand. “Just doing what we have to do to win.”
Carollo had great support from junior guard Maggie Trautsch and senior forward Abby Belschner.
Trautsch had 12 points and 10 rebounds, which made her 4-of-18 shooting a minor distraction.
“I was just trying to positively affect the game,” Trautsch said. “If the shots aren’t falling, I try to go to the boards. They aren’t going to go in every night.”
Belschner, a 6-foot senior, was one rebound away from the Warhawks having three double-double performers Saturday night. Belschner had 12 points and nine rebounds.
“We all knew we had to step up with Aleah gone,” she said.
The Warhawks (24-7) led for 35:34 of the game, but they couldn’t put the Gusties away. Two Carollo free throws put Whitewater up 64-53 with 1:14 left. Gustavus Adolphus made a field goal, caused a backcourt turnover and then hit two consecutive 3-pointers wrapped around a Warhawk free throw by Yssa Sto. Domingo to get within 65-61 with 36 seconds left.
Carollo hit one of two free throws to put the margin at five points, but a Gusties layup made the score 66-63 with 21 seconds left.
Carollo then made two of four free throws in the next two Warhawks’ possessions and a pair of Gusties’ 3-point shots bounced off the rim.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo said playing at Whitewater helped the team fend off the Gusties.
“We thrive in those moments,” said Carollo, who guided her team to the national championship game last year. “They want that experience. The NCAA Tournament, there’s nothing like it.”
And that will continue for at least one more week for the Warhawks.
UW-WHITEWATER 68, GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS 63
Gustavus Adolphus (63)—Benz, 1-2-4; Kawiecki, 4-0-8; Kniefel, 6-3-17; Baranick, 4-4-13; Sanders, 2-0-6; Hauger, 1-1-3; Kelly, 5-1-12. Totals: 23-11-63.
UW-Whitewater (68)—Baumgartner, 2-0-4; Belschner, 5-2-12; Sto. Domingo, 3-1-9; Trautsch, 4-2-12; Carollo, 9-8-29; Oloffson, 1-0-2. Totals: 24-13-68.
Gustavus Adolphus;11;10;17;25;--63
UW-Whitewater;18;15;16;19;--68
3-point goals—GA 6 (Kniefel 2, Sanders 2, Baranick, Kelly), W 7 (Carollo 3, Sto. Domingo 2, Trautsch 2). Rebounds—GA 39 (Benz 8), W 41 (Carollo 12). Assists—GA 13 (Baranick 4), W 10 (Belschner 4). Free throws missed—GA 5, W 7. Total fouls—GA 18, W 15.