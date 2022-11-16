JVG_221117_UWW_WOMEN01
Members of UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team celebrate after defeating the UW-Oshkosh to advance to the Division III Final Four. The Warhawks are ranked No. 4 in the D3hoops.com national poll in the early stages of the 2022-23 season.

 Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER—With the recent emphasis on launch angles, hitting .400 in Major League Baseball is no longer a realistic achievement to target.

For UW-Whitewater women’s basketball coach Keri Carollo, however, hitting 400 is well within reach. Now in her 21st season as the Warhawks’ head coach, she might celebrate career win No. 400 early in December.

