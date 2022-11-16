WHITEWATER—With the recent emphasis on launch angles, hitting .400 in Major League Baseball is no longer a realistic achievement to target.
For UW-Whitewater women’s basketball coach Keri Carollo, however, hitting 400 is well within reach. Now in her 21st season as the Warhawks’ head coach, she might celebrate career win No. 400 early in December.
Carollo’s squad—ranked No. 4 in the preseason D3hoops.com national poll—is 3-0 this season after rallying from a 15-point first-half deficit to defeat Illinois Wesleyan 70-61 Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium. That win moved her career mark at Whitewater to 394-160.
With three starters returning off a 28-5 team that advanced to the NCAA Division III national finals last season, those six additional wins to 400 likely will arrive in the next few weeks.
The benefits of winning five straight NCAA Division III tournament games to get the national title game spills over with the returnees this season.
“Any time you can make a run like that, you learn how important it is to have chemistry and unselfish basketball players,” Carollo said. “It was super enjoyable, but at the same time, when you turn around the following season, there’s a lot of pressure to have that same type of season.
“Our team is just trying to figure out who they are.”
That tournament experience might have led to the stunning turnaround Wednesday night. Illinois Wesleyan took off to a 31-16 second-quarter lead and led for nearly 26 minutes of the 40-minute contest.
The Warhawks cut the deficit to seven at 38-31 by halftime and used a 21-10 third-quarter advantage to take a 52-48 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Senior forward Aleah Grundahl, sophomore guard Kaci Carollo, and senior guards Yssa Sto. Domingo and Maggie Trautsch are the heart of the Warhawks.
Grundahl scored her 1,000th career point in a 79-69 victory over Millikin (Illinois) College on Saturday night. The 6-foot DeForest High graduate is the 18th player in UW-Whitewater history to reach that mark.
“She’s been doing great around the basket,” Carollo said. “She’s shooting perimeter shots, which is nice to see.”
Grundahl is a preseason D3hoops.com first-team All-America selection after a junior season when she was the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Grundahl averaged 16.2 points a game and led the WIAC with 72 steals.
She had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists Wednesday night.
“She can do a little bit of everything,” Carollo said.
Kaci Carollo—the daughter of Keri and assistant coach Joe Carollo—is coming off a strong freshman season when she averaged 23 minutes of playing time a game while starting eight of the 33 games.
The 5-foot-9 guard ranked among the top 20 in the WIAC in 3-point field goals, 3-point shooting percentage, steals, rebounds, assists and scoring.
Kaci scored 30 points had grabbed 20 rebounds in the two-game UW-Whitewater Tournament to earn tournament MVP honors. She led the Warhawks with 20 points in the win Wednesday night.
“She had a good weekend,” the UW-Whitewater head coach said. “She has the ability to score for us.”
Sto. Domingo is taking advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and provides solid point guard play on both ends of the court. The 5-4 graduate student ranked third in the WIAC last season in steals.
Rounding out the early starting five is Abby Belschner, a 6-foot senior forward who averaged 14 minutes in 33 games last season. Belschner ranked fourth in the conference in blocked shots and averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
“She has done a real nice job around the rim,” the head coach said. “She’s really athletic and gives us a solid defensive presence, which we need.”
Maggie Trautsch, a 5-10 wing player, is the last of the regular starting five.
Lunden Alexander, a 5-6 junior guard, came off the bench and sparked the Warhawks’ rally Wednesday with 16 points and three assists.
The Warhawks are scheduled to begin WIAC play Nov. 30 at La Crosse.
The earliest Carollo could earn win No. 400 would be Dec. 7 at home in a nonconference game against Augustana (Illinois) College.
The mark was not even on Carollo’s radar.
“I didn’t even know that,” she said. “That’s a lot of basketball.
“You know what that means? I’m just getting older.”
U
W-WHITEWATER 70, ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 61
Illinois Wesleyan (61)—Heller, 9-2-20; Palmer, 6-0-15; Huber, 5-1-11; Knutson, 1-1-3; Carlson, 1-0-2; Mahlum, 2-2-7, Collins, 0-2-2; Tarver, 0-1-1. Totals: 24-9-61.
UW-Whitewater (70)—Carollo, 9-0-20; Grundahl, 5-2-12; Sto. Domingo, 3-1-7; Trautsch, 0-4-4; Belschner, 0-0-0; Alexander, 5-6-16; Oloffson, 2-2-6; Roquet, 2-0-5. Totals: 26-15-70.
Illinois Wesleyan 21 17 10 13—61
UW-Whitewater 8 23 21 18—70