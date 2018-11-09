Anna Kemp had 26 kills and 17 digs and Sarah DeVries added 17 kills and 26 assists as Calvin College (Mich.) eliminated the UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball team from the NCAA Division III tournament Friday, 25-23, 25-18, 28-30, 25-17, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The Knights (30-1) advanced to a second-round match today against Wittenberg (Ohio). The Warhawks finished their season at 25-8.
Kelley Berk led Whitewater with 14 kills, KellyAnn Sotiros had 20 assists and Brittany Robinson totaled 40 digs. Rachel Butterfield, a Milton High graduate, had five kills and five blocks.
Whitewater led 23-22 late in the first set before Calvin scored three straight points—two off kills by Kemp.
Two Kemp attacking errors and an Ashton Doll kill helped the Warhawks avoid the sweep with a 30-28 win in the third set, but Calvin raced out to a comfortable 20-10 lead in the fourth set before the Warhawks went on a late run to pull within seven points.
CALVIN 3, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 23 18 30 17
Calvin 25 25 28 25
Whitewater leaders: Kills—Kelley Berk 14, Emma Aske 13. Digs—Brittany Robinson 40, Aske 16. Assists—KellyAnn Sotiros 20, Paige Manssen 17. Aces—Aske 2. Blocks—Rachel Butterfield 5, Berk 4.
