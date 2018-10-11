UW-Whitewater’s offense added a couple plays to the highlight reels Saturday.
It might be what’s happening during the less-head-turning moments, however, that’s most important to the evolution of the Warhawks offense.
Head coach Kevin Bullis is keeping an eye on the maturation of his offensive line, and he’s seen progress from that group in blocking for the one-two running back punch of Alex Peete and Ronny Ponick.
UW-W’s offense will again be tested this week, as the team takes its undefeated record on the road to face a UW-Eau Claire team (2-3, 0-2 WIAC) that limited Stevens Point’s offense to just three field goals a week ago.
“Offense is a progression; it evolves more so than your defense, because your timing gets better and better,” Bullis said after his team beat UW-Oshkosh 20-0 at home Saturday. “The key thing is, one, not turning the ball over, two, having some explosives, and three, being able to gain control of that offensive line of scrimmage.
“We did that.”
Whitewater (5-0, 2-0 WIAC) produced 371 yards of total offense. But 233 of them came on four pass plays, including three from quarterback Cole Wilber to sophomore receiver JT Parish that accounted for 197 yards.
Oshkosh’s perennially stout defense limited the Warhawks to just 116 yards on 39 carries (3.0 yards per carry). On the season, the Warhawks are averaging about 180 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry, though those numbers are inflated due to a romp over NAIA Middle Georgia State.
Still, Bullis said his offensive line—led by senior captain Nate Trewyn and junior tackle Matthew Saager—is trending in the right direction.
“We’ve got some sophomores in there that we’re very excited about,” he said. “The recruiting class that we had two years ago, that was an offensive line crew that we’re thrilled about.
“We need to really gain that consistency and systematic offense. I have no doubt and all the faith in the coaches and the players.”
It does appear that the Warhawks have two capable running backs.
Peete, a sophomore, has shouldered most of the load, rushing 108 times for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.
But Ponick, a senior, is a punishing change-of-pace back. He’s rushed 21 times for 98 yards over the first two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games.
“Alex and Ronny, what a great combination,” Bullis said. “Ronny is the lower-your-shoulder physical guy that can run through you. Alex is definitely the guy that’s the jitterbug, tough to get a good hand on him.
“Having that type of one-two punch with those running backs is fantastic.”
Now the progressing UW-W offense will take on the challenge of an Eau Claire defense that held up its end of the bargain in a 9-3 loss to Stevens Point last week.
The Blugolds allowed just 225 total offensive yards and fewer than three yards per carry.
“They’re playing great defense,” Bullis said. “They’ve got a fantastic mike (linebacker) in the middle of that defense. They’ve got a defensive end who has been sacking a lot of quarterbacks—one of the tops in the country.
“They’re definitely going to challenge us defensively.”
