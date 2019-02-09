Andre Brown’s field goal with just 4.9 seconds left in the game capped a late rally and gave visiting UW-Whitewater a 79-77 victory over UW-Stout in a WIAC men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon.

The Warhawks scored the final five points of the game to improve to 4-8 in the WIAC and 15-8 overall. The Blue Devils remained winless in conference play at 0-12 and fell to 6-17 overall.

Whitewater trailed 77-74 with 1:25 left in the game. Whitewater’s Dalton Menke tied the game with his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

The Blue Devils missed a 3-pointer, and Brown hit a runner for what turned out to be the game-wining basket.

Brown finished with 19 points. Menke hit five of eight 3-pointers for 15 points. David Sachs and Mitchell Pfeifer each contributed 11 points in the win.

Janesville Craig graduate Riley Jensen finished with six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Whitewater hosts UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. Wednesday on All-American Night.

WHITEWATER 79, STOUT 77

Whitewater (79)—Brown, 6-9 7-11 19; Menke, 5-12 0-0 15; Sachs, 1-5 8-8 11; Pfeifer, 4-6 0-0 11; Brown Jr., 4-7 0-0 8; Jensen, 2-5 2-3 6; Rongstad, 2-7 0-0 5; Grintjes, 2-3 0-0 4; Brahm, 0-0 0-0 0; Kingsley, 0-1 0-0 0; Bressler, 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 26-55 17-23 79.

Stout (77)—Geiger, 9-18 2-2 27; Ciriacks, 6-10 9-9 24; Dahl, 3-7 0-0 9; Mericle, 2-3 0-0 6; Williams, 1-5 2-2 4; Parks, 1-6 1-2 3; Booth, 1-2 0-0 2; Walbeck, 0-4 2-2 2; Newman, 0-0 0-0 0; Schmitt, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 16-17 77.

Whitewater 34 45—79

Stout 30 47—77

Three-point goals—Whitewater 10-22 (Menke, 5-8; Pfeifer, 3-4; Rongstad, 1-5; Sachs, 1-2; Kingsley, 0-1; Brown Jr., 0-1; Brown, 0-1), Stout 15-32 (Geiger,7-14; Dahl, 3-6; Ciriacks, 3-4; Mericle, 2-2; Walbeck, 0-4; Williams, 0-2). Rebounds—Whitewater 34 (Jensen, 7), UW-Stout 28 (Ciriacks, 7). Assists—Whitewater 13 (Brown, Rongstad and Sachs, 3 each), Stout 17 (Williams, 6). Total fouls—Whitewater 14, Stout 18.