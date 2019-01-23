Melvin Brown Jr. put on a record-setting performance Wednesday night.

The senior forward scored a school-record 47 points to lead UW-Whitewater’s men’s basketball team to an 88-80 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over UW-Platteville.

Brown Jr. was 18-of-26 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. He added 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Scotty Tyler held the previous school record of 45 points against Ripon College on Dec. 21, 2016, at Kachel Gymnasium.

Senior guard Andre Brown recorded 10 points and three rebounds, and senior guard David Sachs registered eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Whitewater shot 52.6 percent from the floor and 21-of-29 (72.4 percent) from the free-throw line as a team.

Whitewater took a seven-point lead seven minutes into the second half following a 9-0 run that included a 3-pointer by senior guard Dalton Menke.

Whitewater (14-4, 3-4) hosts UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

WHITEWATER 88, PLATTEVILLE 80

Whitewater (88)—Brown Jr. 18-7-47; A. Brown 2-6-10; Sachs 1-6-8; Bressler 2-2-6; Menke 2-0-6; Brahm 2-0-5; Pfeifer 2-0-4; Jensen 1-0-2. Totals: 30-21-88

Platteville (80)—Voelker 7-4-22; Duax 6-4-18; Tuma 5-0-13; Shields 4-2-11; McCann 2-2-6; Stovall 2-1-5; Gerds 2-1-5. Totals: 28-14-80

UW-Whitewater 40 48—88

UW-Platteville 40 40—80

Three-point goals—Whitewater 7 (Brown Jr. 4, Menke 2, Brahm), Platteville 10 (Voelker 4, Tuma 3, Duax 2, Shields). Free throws missed—Whitewater 8, Platteville 5. Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Platteville 27

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse