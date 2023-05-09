JVG_230510_UWW_SOFT01

Brooke Hock pitches for UW-Whitewater. She has a 12-1 win-loss record and has five saves in 51 innings of work this season, all out of the Warhawks bullpen.

 Angela Kelm/UW-Whitewater Athletics

WHITEWATER — Good things happened for the UW-Whitewater softball team when freshman pitcher Brooke Hock entered the circle this season.

The Green Bay Preble High graduate has produced a 12-1 record and has recorded five saves despite not starting a game and working just 51 innings. The 12 victories tied for the third most among Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference pitchers this season. The five saves lead the conference.

