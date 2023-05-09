WHITEWATER — Good things happened for the UW-Whitewater softball team when freshman pitcher Brooke Hock entered the circle this season.
The Green Bay Preble High graduate has produced a 12-1 record and has recorded five saves despite not starting a game and working just 51 innings. The 12 victories tied for the third most among Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference pitchers this season. The five saves lead the conference.
It took the conference leader in victories — Maddie Fink of UW-Oshkosh — 122 innings to reach 16 victories.
“Those are stats you don’t see often,” Warhawks coach Brenda Volk said of Hock’s production in her limited innings.
The Warhawks used Hock’s efficiency to go 25-9 overall and earn their fifth WIAC regular-season championship in the past six years with an 11-3 record.
With the conference title, the Warhawks earned the right to host the six-team, double-elimination WIAC Tournament that begins Thursday at the van Steenderen Complex. The No. 1-seeded Warhawks play the winner of No. 5-seeded UW-Stevens Point and No. 4-seeded UW-Platteville at noon Thursday.
UW-Oshkosh (2), UW-La Crosse (3) and UW-Eau Claire (6) round out the tournament field.
The Warhawks secured the No. 1 seed and conference title by beating La Crosse in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday 3-2 in 13 innings. Kiarra Kostroski, a sophomore out of Fort Atkinson High, singled home freshman Maggie Ward with the winning run.
The winning pitcher? It was Hock, of course, who pitched the final 4 2/3 innings in relief of starter Maddie Anderson, who had allowed two runs on five hits in 8 1/3 innings.
That is how the season has gone.
“Brooke has been phenomenal this season in that relief role,” Volk said. “Most of those games that she has pitched in have been in very tight situations, and she has managed to get us out of jam every time and then pitch strong for the remainder of the game.”
Anderson has started 14 games and gone 5-4 with a 1.38 ERA. Junior Rhiann Dick has started 13 games and has a 5-1 record with a 2.10 ERA.
“Our pitching has definitely been the strongest part of our game this year,” Volk said. “That has been fun to watch.”
The Warhawks’ team ERA of 1.84 ranks second in the eight-team league to UW-Oshkosh (1.43).
Whitewater’s .276 team batting average ranks seventh in the league, as does the Warhawks’ 140 runs scored. Oshkosh tops the conference in runs scored with 225.
Freshman first baseman Taylor Koehler leads the team with a .398 batting average and 37 hits. Her 20 RBI rank second.
“Taylor has had a great freshman season,” Volk said. “She hits the ball hard.”
Kostroski, who has played both at catcher and in right field, leads the team with 21 RBI and 23 runs scored.
“KK is a great all-around player,” Volk said. “She has done a really good job in both positions and is someone who really understands the game.”
Junior shortstop Meghan Dunning leads the Warhawks with five homers and ranks third on the team with 19 RBI.
Sophomore third baseman Grace Wickman has started all 37 games and is hitting .341 with 21 runs scored and 17 RBI.
Volk, who has a 725-302 record in her 25th season as the Warhawks head coach, says having the tournament at Whitewater is an advantage, especially because this is final exams week for the students.
“We had two long trips to Stout and River Falls recently, so it will be nice to just be at home.”
