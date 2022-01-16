WHITEWATER
An all-around efficient performance led to a runaway victory for the No. 8-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team on Saturday.
In an 86-62 victory over UW-River Falls at Kachel Gymnasium, the Warhawks (15-1 overall, 6-0 WIAC) shot 52.5% from the field and made six of their first eight attempts from 3-point range.
Defensively, Whitewater held the Falcons (7-7, 0-5) to 34.4% shooting.
Efficiency also meant balance for the Warhawks on Saturday. Senior guard Veronica Kieres led the Whitewater offense with 12 points, to go with six rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Maggie Trautsch added 11 points and four rebounds, and junior forward Aleah Grundahl chipped in with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Whitewater also got nine points from Whitewater High School product Kacie Carollo, a freshman guard—on three 3-point baskets—along with nine points from another Whitewater High grad, senior guard Rebekah Schumacher. Senior center Johanna Taylor produced seven points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.
River Falls had four double-digit scorers, led by Jenna Zeman with 13 points.
The Warhawks opened a 15-11 lead midway through the first quarter, but the lead ballooned to 32-15 at the end of the opening period behind a 17-4 Whitewater scoring run. That run grew to 27-4 as the Warhawks scored the first 10 points of the second quarter for a 42-15 lead.
It was 52-27 at halftime, and Yssa Santo Domingo’s 3-point basket with 6 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter gave Whitewater its biggest lead at 59-29.
Thirteen players saw action for the Warhawks in the fourth quarter.
Whitewater returns to WIAC action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at UW-La Crosse.
WARHAWKS 86, FALCONS 62
UW-RIVER FALLS (7-7, 0-5)
Zeman 6-12 0-2 13, Heinrichs 3-8 2-2 11, Justice 4-11 0-0 10, Nilsen 2-12 0-0 5, Feine 0-1 0-0 0, Karch 3-6 2-2 10, DeSouza 2-5 1-2 7, Seitz 1-1 0-0 3, Stegeman 1-2 1-1 3, Pearson 0-4 0-0 0, Miron 0-1 0-0 0, Bauer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 6-9 62.
UW-WHITEWATER (15-1, 6-0)
Kieres 5-7 0-0 12, Trautsch 4-9 2-2 11, Grundahl 3-10 5-7 11, Schumacher 4-6 0-1 9, Taylor 3-4 1-2 7, Carollo 3-7 0-0 7, Oomens 4-5 0-0 8, Belschner 3-3 1-2 7, Santo Domingo 2-4 0-0 6, Oloffson 1-1 2-2 4, Baumgartner 0-2 2-2 2, Schauer 0-1 0-0 0, Voelker 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 13-18 86.
River Falls 15 12 17 18 — 62
Whitewater 32 20 18 16 — 86
3-point goals—RF 12-31 (Heinrichs 3-4, Justice 2-6, Karch 2-5, DeSouza 2-5, Zeman 1-3, Nilsen 1-4, Seitz 1-1, Bauer 0-1, Pearson 0-2), W 9-21 (Carollo 3-5, Santo Domingo 2-3, Kieres 2-2, Trautsch 1-4, Schumacher 1-3, Grundahl 0-2, Voelker 0-1, Alexander 0-1). Rebounds—RF 12-16-38 (Zeman 6); W 17-31-48 (Taylor 8, Kieres 6). Total fouls—RF 15; W 13. Assists—RF 16 (Zeman 6); W 18 (Taylor 6). Turnovers—RF 11; W 18. Blocks—RF 0; W 7 (Taylor 5). Steals—RF 10; W 5 (Santo Domingo 2).