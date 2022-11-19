WHITEWATER -- UW-Whitewater entered Saturday with a 51-9 record in NCAA Division III playoff games with five national championships.
Aurora (Illinois) University had lost its only two first-round playoff games.
So, you can imagine how the Spartans felt last Sunday when the NCAA playoff announcement said Aurora was headed north to Wisconsin to play the Warhawks on Saturday.
And you likely would imagine wrong.
“The room erupted,” Aurora Coach Don Beebe said. “I knew then we had the right mindset.”
On Saturday, that mindset helped the Spartans pull a difficult-to-imagine upset.
Aurora took the opening kickoff and scored a touchdown in six plays and never trailed in a thrilling 33-28 victory over the host Warhawks.
Whitewater finished 8-3. Coach Kevin Bullis knew how good the Spartans were, repeatedly telling people Aurora was the best first-round team the Warhawks had faced since he joined the staff. Whitewater didn’t overlook Aurora; the Spartans were just the better team Saturday.
“We have to run the ball better,” Bullis said. "And we have to defend the run better. That is what that game came down to.”
Intermittent snow squalls, and gusty winds that shifted throughout the game, provided an interesting backdrop to the game. Players from both teams and the coaches said the wind did not affect the outcome.
Aurora barely out-gained the Warhawks, 457-443, but the Spartans seemed to get every yard they needed. The Spartans converted 11 of 18 third-down plays into first downs and converted their sole fourth-down attempt.
That led to a 34:17-25:43 time-of-possession advantage for the visitors, a statistic that the Warhawks owned this season.
Aurora’s Chequay Chretin rushed 28 times for 121 yards for a 4.3-yard average. Those consistent gains opened the middle-of-the-field passing routes.
Aurora quarterback Josh Swanson completed 19 of 34 passes for 308 yards and four TDs.
Three of those went to Cam Moore, who grabbed seven for 190 yards. Three of those went for touchdowns of 29, 74 and 25 yards.
Evan Lewandowski led the Warhawk offense. The senior quarterback completed 21 of 36 passes for 262 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 62 yards, including a 3-yard TD to tie the score at 7-all in the first quarter.
Lewandowski swung a 5-yard pass to Martin Drake who ran over a defender at the goal line to tie the game at 7-all; found Sam DeLany for a 28-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to get the Warhawks to within 27-21, and capped a 73-yard, six-play drive with a 28-yard TD pass to Tyler Holte with 4:18 left in the game to make the score 33-28.
Two plays after Holte scored, Warhawk cornerback Kyle Koelblinger stepped in front of Moore to intercept Swanson’s pass and give the ball back to the Whitewater offense at the Aurora 32.
With the Whitewater side of the stands loud and sensing a Warhawk comeback, Lewandowski’s pass down the middle was picked off by the Spartans, who ran off the final 3:37.
For Beebe, who played in six Super Bowls and won one with Green Bay in 1996, the playoff win was the first in three attempts in his four years at the helm at Aurora. He noted the magnitude of the victory.
“We want to be Whitewater,” Beebe said. “They’re the program in DIII football.
“To do it against the pinnacle; the best?,” he said. “I’m a ‘David-and-Goliath’ kind of guy. My whole life has been David and Goliath. That is what it was today.”
AURORA UNIVERSITY 33, UW-WHITEWATER 28
Aurora University;7;14;6;6;--33
UW-Whitewater;7;7;0;14;—28
Scoring summary: A—Cameron Moore, 29 pass from Josh Swanson (Austin Wielgosz kick). W—Evan Lewandowski, 3 run (Jeff Isotalo-McGuire kick). A—Madsen, 23 pass from Swanson (Wielgosz kick). W—Drake Martin, 5 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). A—Swanson, 2 run (Wielgosz kick). A—Moore,74 pass from Swanson (kick failed). W—Delany, 28 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). A—Moore, 25 pass from Swanson (pass failed). W—Tyler Holte, 28 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick).
Statistics: First downs—A 23, W 21. Rushing-yards—A 41-149, W 30-181. Yards passing—A 308, W 262. Passes (comp.-atts.-int.)—A 19-34-1, W 21-36-1. Fumbles—A 0-0, W 0-0. Penalties—A 8-48, W 4-33.