Equan Ards put on record show in the final game of his junior season, but it was not enough to prevent the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team from suffering another close loss Saturday.
Ards scored a school-record 49 points, including a 21-of-38 performance from the field, but the Warhawks lost to visiting Stout 84-82 at Kachel Gymnasium.
Ards’ 49 points broke the record of teammate Melvin Brown Jr., which was set just 30 days earlier.
Coach Pat Miller suffered the first losing record in his 19 seasons at UW-Whitewater and the most frustrating.
The Warhawks finished tied for last in the WIAC with Stout with a 2-12 record. Whitewater was 7-18 overall.
But the Warhawks were seldom out of games in the final minutes. Eleven losses were by six or less points and another loss was by seven.
Ards scored 28 points in the first half, which ended with the Warhawks leading 46-42. The 6-foot-3 junior out of Milwaukee also led the Warhawks with nine rebounds.
A dunk by Ards gave the Warhawks their largest lead of the game at 70-61 with 11:03 left in the game.
But the Blue Devils rallied. Pat Ciriacks, a junior out of East Troy High, scored 13 points for Stout.
STOUT 84, WHITEWATER 82
Stout (84)—Geiger, 7-17 8-8 26; Alexander, 6-11 3-4 15; Ciriacks, 4-10 4-4 13; McCray, 5-9 0-0 13; Mericle, 3-5 3-4 9; Koski, 2-5 0-0 5; Hill, 1-4 0-0 2; Horton, 0-2 1-2 1; Booth, 0-0 0-0 0; Briggs, 0-0 0-0 0; Jackson, 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 28-65 19-22 84.
Whitewater (82)--Ards, 21-38 3-7 49; Chislom, 3-10 2-5 8; Gates, 2-6 1-2 7; Hunt, 2-7 2-2 6; Jensen, 2-5 1-2 5; Spicer Jr., 1-1 3-4 5; Brahm, 1-2 0-0 2; Grintjes, 0-0 0-0 0; Martinez, 0-3 0-0 0; Conaghan, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 32-73 12-22 82.
Stout;42;42--84
Whitewater;46;36--82
3-point goals--Stout 9-27 (Geiger 4-10; McCray 3-5; Koski 1-4; Ciriacks 1-4; Horton 0-1; Jackson 0-1; Hill 0-1; Mericle 0-1), Whitewater 6-22 (Ards, 4-9; Gates, 2-4; Hunt, 0-4; Martinez, 0-2; Conaghan, 0-1; Chislom, 0-2). Fouled out—Ciriacks.Rebounds--Stout 46 (Alexander 10), Whitewater 39 (Ards, 9). Assists--Stout 15 (Mericle and Geiger, 4 each), Whitewater 11 (Hunt and Spicer Jr., 2 each). Total fouls--Stout 18, Whitewater 18. Technical fouls---Stout-TEAM, Whitewater-Hunt. A-608