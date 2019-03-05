Adam Anhold thought he was headed to Madison College for a semester.

Fifteen months later, the Janesville Craig High graduate is up for a potential All-America award after playing a season with the Wolfpack.

Anhold’s first four college semesters have been a bit of a winding journey, but he has found his footing and is excited about where the road might lead him next.

“It’s been a pretty good learning experience,” Anhold said. “Right away this season, the coach kind of told me that he wanted me to be more of the the guy. I really hadn’t ever done that.

“It turned out to work out pretty well.”

Anhold averaged 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game with the Wolfpack, who finished 14-13 overall and 8-6 in the North Central Community College Conference. The N4C conference plays in Region IV of the Division III junior college ranks.

Anhold was named the Region IV Division III player of the year Friday and will receive the region’s top All-America nomination. All-America awards will be released soon.

“We’ll see what happens,” Anhold said. “It was a fun season. Our offense was kind of a pick-and-roll offense, kind of an NBA offense. Pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops, spread the floor.

“And the level of competition was pretty decent overall, I’d say.”

Anhold didn’t know if he’d ever play for Madison.

He went to Division II Bemidji State, in Minnesota, out of high school. For multiple reasons, that choice did not work out, and after one semester Anhold began exploring transfer options.

He was eyeing Edgewood College in Madison, where he could have rejoined high school teammates Jake Negus and Nick Lynch. Eventually, however, Edgewood told him he would likely need to find somewhere else to attend for a semester.

“They said, ‘If you want to come here after a semester, you can,’” Anhold said. “So I staretd going to open gyms and workouts (with Madison College), and once the season came this year, there was a new coach who was an All-American DII big guy out east. He talked me into staying for another year.

“It’s worked out. Now I’ve got more schools looking at me than before.”

Anhold, who will be a sophomore next year in terms of athletic eligibility, said he hasn’t finalized plans for next year yet. But he may end up at a Division I junior college before hopefully finding another landing spot for his final two seasons.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

For now, he’ll wait and see how the All-America vote works out.

Other area grads garner college accolades