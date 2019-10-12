WHITEWATER

When the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater needed an edge, the Warhawks were able to find it behind the blocking of senior left tackle Matt Saager and junior left guard Quinn Meinerz.

The Warhawks ran for 376 yards on 65 carries as they earned a 21-14 victory against visiting UW-Platteville in WIAC football at Perkins Stadium on Saturday in front of 12,402 patrons.

The statistics suggest the Warhawks dominated the Pioneers on the ground, but two drives in the first half stalled and were capped by missed field goals. In the third quarter, UW-Whitewater fumbled twice, erasing a pair of scoring chances.

But the Warhawks persisted and continued to wear the Pioneers down until a nine-play, 80-yard drive was capped by Jarrod Ware’s 10-yard run gave Whitewater a 21-14 lead with 11 minutes, 3 seconds to play.

“We wore them out,” UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis said. “People get fatigued when they’re on the field for a long time. They start looking at the scoreboard and you push piles.

“It’s a mental advantage to continue to push the feet and it’s a mental advantage on our part. We are going to push piles, it’s what we do. It’s not illegal, it’s not cheap, it’s what we do.”

Through the first four games of the season, the Warhawks were averaging 3.3 yards per carry and 146.2 rushing yards per game.

In the fifth game of the season, UW-Whitewater dialed up 68 running plays. Quarterback Zach Oles carried the ball 14 times for 114 yards; Ronny Ponick had 15 carries for 109 yards; and Ware had 16 carries for 97 yards.

Ultimately, the offense averaged 5.78 yards per carry—Whitewater’s best mark of the season.

“The big thing against this defense is the double teams and working together,” Meinerz said. “For the whole offensive line, we were really on the same page and you could see it when we were able to have the rushing yards we had and you could see why we had the holes. It’s not just me, it’s all O-linemen working together. Those holes stay open because no one is falling off and everybody is staying on their guy.”

In the second week of the season, the Warhawks ran the ball 37 times for 3.9 yards per carry during their 20-10 victory against Concordia-Moorhead. Bullis indicated that it was a matter of identifying where Concordia-Moorhead defenders were going to be. The challenge boiled down to whether or not the Cobbers were aligning with three or four down linemen.

On Saturday, UW-Platteville employed a three-man defensive front, which should have provided similar tactical challenges.

“I don’t want to take anything away from (the running backs), but our offensive line was giving them some nice holes to run through against a really tough scheme,” Bullis said. “They run an unconventional front that has given previous teams a lot of fits and a lot of troubles. We have to give (offensive line) coach (Brent) Allen and (offensive coordinator Pete) Jennings kudos for having a great plan.”