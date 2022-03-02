WHITEWATER
The accolades keep coming in for UW-Whitewater freshman guard Derek Gray.
Gray was named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team Wednesday, following a season that saw him rank in the top five in the conference in six statistical areas—including No. 5 in scoring at 17.8 points per game.
Three other Warhawks also were honored by the WIAC. Junior forward Jack Brahm and sophomore guard Gage Malensek earned honorable mention, and sophomore guard Will Pytleski was named to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Gray, a Madison La Follette High School product, also ranked in the top five in the league in free-throw percentage (80.6%), steals (46), steals per game (1.86) and field goals made (163) and attempted (377).
He earned three WIAC Player of the Week honors and broke the 30-point mark in three games, including a 36-point effort in a victory over nationally ranked UW-Oshkosh on Jan. 5.
The Warhawks went 15-11 overall and advanced to the semifinals of the WIAC tournament. Whitewater went 7-6 in league play, finishing fourth—and the Warhawks knocked off two opponents ranked in the top five in Oshkosh and UW-Platteville.
Warhawks coach Pat Miller, a Janesville Craig product, said in a midseason interview that Gray is just one of the key young players factoring in to his plan to rebuild the Warhawks.
Gray made his debut in the 2020-21 season, but retained his freshman eligibility this year due to COVID-19.
“He played well overall (as a freshman) but struggled a little bit with his shooting (34%),” Miller said. “To his credit, he worked hard to square away an adjustment to his guide hand. That added so much to his game—he’s making shots now, particularly from 3-point range.
“He put on strength, too. In the Wisconsin game we saw he could create shots on his own. That was my first indication he was going to be a special player for us.”
Gray said he was proud of the progress he has made since freshman year.
“I was playing a little timid, until I eventually realized that I can compete at this level,” Gray said. “Over the summer I went at it, putting in the work in the areas I needed to improve in.”
Malensek ranked among the top 10 in the league in assists (94), assists per game (4.1), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.81-to-1) and free-throw percentage (79.5%). He averaged 11.9 points per game and scored 25 in a November win over Gustavus Adolphus (Minnesota).
Brahm shot 59.6% from the field, good for sixth in the WIAC, and finished with averages of 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He broke into double digits in scoring 11 times, including a 30-point performance in a December victory over Greenville (Illinois).
UW-Oshkosh forward Levi Borchert, a junior from Kimberly, was named WIAC Player of the Year. His coach, Matt Lewis, was named Coach of the Year, and UW-River Falls’ Rodrick Payne was named Newcomer of the Year.
Borchert, the conference’s Newcomer of the Year in 2020, led the league with averages of 10.7 rebounds and 34.1 minutes per game and ranked second with an 18.6-point scoring average and a 62.1% field-goal percentage.
Teammates Eddie Muench and Hunter Plamann joined him as repeat first-team honorees, along with UW-La Crosse’s Ethan Anderson and Wyatt Cook and UW-Platteville’s Quentin Shields. Anderson and Shields were third-time all-conference picks.
Oshkosh, Platteville and La Crosse begin play Friday in the NCAA Division III national tournament, with La Crosse playing at Bloomington, Illinois, and Oshkosh and Platteville playing at home.
WISCONSIN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Whitewater—Derek Gray, fr., G (Madison La Follette
La Crosse—Ethan Anderson, sr., G (Black River Falls); Wyatt Cook, sr., F (Pewaukee).
Oshkosh—Levi Borchert, jr., F (Kimberly); Eddie Muench, sr., G (Ripon); Hunter Plamann, sr., G (Appleton Xavier).
Platteville—Quentin Shields, sr., G (Chicago Brooks Academy); Kyle Tuma, sr., F (Valders).
River Falls—Noah Hanson, sr., G (Eau Claire North).
Stout—Lovell Williams, so., G (Rogers, Minnesota).
Player of the Year—Levi Borchert, Oshkosh.
Newcomer of the Year—Rodrick Payne, River Falls.
Coach of the Year—Matt Lewis, Oshkosh.
Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete—Spencer Page, Eau Claire.
HONORABLE MENTION
Whitewater—Jack Brahm, jr., F (Glendale Nicolet); Gage Malensek, so., G (Brookfield Central).
Eau Claire—Brock Voigt, jr., F (Sun Prairie).
La Crosse—Seth Anderson, sr., F (Marshfield).
Oshkosh—Quinn Steckbauer, jr., G (Merrill).
Platteville—Logan Pearson, so., G (Kimberly); Justin Stovall, sr., F (Chicago Whitney Young).
River Falls—Rodrick Payne, fr., C (East Ridge, Minn.)
Stevens Point—Garrett Nelson, sr., G (Beaver Dam).
Stout—Armani Tinsley, sr., G (Detroit Western International).
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Eau Claire—Brock Voigt, jr., F (Sun Prairie).
La Crosse—Sean Suchomel, sr., G (Sun Prairie).
Oshkosh—Eric Peterson, sr., G (Batavia, Illinois).
Platteville—Justin Stovall, sr., F (Chicago Whitney Young).
Stout—Jon Ciriacks, sr., F (East Troy).
ALL-SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM
Whitewater—Will Pytleski, so., G (Green Bay Southwest).
Eau Claire—Nathan Banasik, sr., F (Prairie du Chien).
La Crosse—Dylan Bunders, sr., F (Almond-Bancroft).
Oshkosh—JT Petrie, sr., G (Sheboygan Falls).
Platteville—Alex Ranney, sr., G (Lake Mills).
River Falls—Bryce Phillips, sr., G (North St. Paul, Minnesota).
Stevens Point—Brady Wagner, sr., G (Lake Mills).
Stout—Drew Scott, sr., C (Prairie du Chien).