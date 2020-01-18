WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team’s defense built the Warhawks a lead.
When things got close, the offense made sure it finished things off.
UW-Whitewater won its 13th straight game Saturday defeating UW-Stout, 72-56, in a WIAC game at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.
Whitewater gave up just 12 points the first 16 minutes, 5 seconds of the game. The Warhawks built a 30-12 advantage late in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils cut the lead down to as few as two points late in the third quarter, but the Warhawks were able to separate in the fourth quarter with 23 points.
“They (Blue Devils) have the ability to score in so many different ways,” UW-Whitewater head coach Keri Carollo said. “I felt like if we just stayed the course defensively that we would be able to put a little run together on the offensive end.”
Whitewater (15-1, 5-0) trailed 8-7 early on in the first quarter, but allowed just one field goal the final 4:53 of the quarter to give the Warhawks an 18-10 advantage going into the quarter two.
Stout (12-4, 3-2) scored the first points of the second quarter to make it 18-12, but Whitewater went on a 12-0 run from the 9:09 minute mark to the 4:19 minute mark to give the Warhawks their largest lead of the game at 18 points.
“Momentum was definitely in our favor,” said senior Becky Raeder, who scored seven points in the first half. “I was thinking, let’s keep running our stuff because it’s obviously working.”
The Blue Devils finished the half outscoring the Warhawks, 11-2, to make it single digits at halftime at 32-23.
Stout switched to a zone in the second half. As Whitewater adjusted, the Blue Devils were able to cut the deficit down to 39-37 with 4:51 left until the fourth.
The Warhawks finished off the quarter on a 10-5 run to take a seven-point lead.
It was all Whitewater in the final quarter.
Raeder started the quarter off with a 3-pointer and then layups by junior Johanna Taylor, sophomore Veronica Kieres and freshman Aleah Grundahl made it 58-42 less than 2:30 minutes into the fourth.
“Once we slowed it down and saw what they were giving us—they switched to a zone and played man a little bit—we were able to recognize it and react to it,” Raeder said.
The Warhawks went 8 of 14 from the floor in the fourth and were 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Grundahl ended with a career-high 17 points for the Warhawks, finishing 8 of 11 from the field.
“She’s physical, athletic and can finish around the rim,” Raeder. “She’s great to have in the post.”
Raeder finished with 16 points and five assists.
Kieres was a rebound short of a double-double, as the guard ended with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks.
“They really believe in each other, that’s the greatest thing about this team,” Carollo said. “They trust each other, believe in each other, trust us as coaches and trust our game plan.”
The Warhawks will look to make it 14 straight wins when they host UW-Platteville (9-7, 1-4) Wednesday in Whitewater at 7 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 72, UW-STOUT 56
UW-Stout (56)—Jacques 5 0-0 12, Shannah 3 5-7 11. Fabeck 4 2-2 11, Oswald 2 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Yaeger 3 1-2 7, Christopherson 2 0-0 5. Totals — 21 8-11 56.
UW-Whitewater (72)—Grundahl 8 1-1 17, Raeder 6 2-2 16, Kieres 4 3-4 12, Taylor 4 0-0 8, Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Oomens 3 2-2 8, Sto. Domingo 2 2-2 6. Totals — 29 10-11 72.
Stout;10;13;19;14;—56
Whitewater;18;14;17;23;—72
3-pointers—S 6 (Jacques 2, Fabeck, Oswald 2, Christopherson); W 4 (Raeder 2, Kieres, Schumacher). Rebounds—S 37, W 39. Total fouls—S 16, W 16.