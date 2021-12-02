Jonah Aegerter of Janesville was part of the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team that took a 4-0 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center on Thursday night.
Aegerter, a 5-foot-9, 154-pound, 17-year-old is committed to compete at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota starting in the fall of 2023. He played 34 games with the Janesville Jets last season, scoring four goals and adding seven assists.
The U.S. team took an early 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the first period. Lane Hutson threaded the needle through the crease to find Rutger McGroarty on the doorstep for a one-timer.
Logan Cooley scored a short-handed goal at 13:14 in the first period to put the USA team up 2-0. The lead grew to 3-0 just 53 seconds into the third period when Will Smith scored on assists from Jimmy Snuggerud and Cooley.
Just 17 seconds later, Team USA went up 4-0 with a goal from Howard, assisted by Brzustewicz, from high in the offensive zone.
Aegerter had one shot in the game, as Team USA improved to 4-3-0 against NCAA Division I opponents.
Aegerter played for the U.S. team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, scoring two goals in four games as the team finished fifth.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.