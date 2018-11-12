WHITEWATER
Ever try to complete a puzzle that does not include all of the necessary pieces?
That’s kind of what Pat Miller found himself tasked with a year ago.
When plans for a couple players didn’t quite work out, the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball coach was left to employ players out of position at times, and the Warhawks wound up launching a near-record number of 3-pointers. The result was a 16-10 season and no berth to the Division III NCAA Tournament.
With his top five scorers from last year returning and the 2018-19 season set to begin Tuesday with a game at Anderson (Indiana), Miller feels like he’s working with a full box this time around.
“We clearly have more depth than we did last year,” said Miller, a Janesville Craig High graduate. “Right now, we’d be pretty comfortable going nine or even 10 deep.
“Last year, we lost guys. We got off to a good start and were able to survive the nonconference schedule. But we just didn’t have the personnel on the front line to compete night in and night out.”
Senior guard Andre Brown is the team’s leading returning scorer at 15.2 points per game, and he’s been named a preseason honorable mention all-American by Street & Smith’s. He was a first-team all-WIAC player as a junior.
“His understanding of the game continues to be better,” Miller said of Brown. “His decision-making has gotten better. … And he looks really good shooting the ball, too.”
Mitchell Pfeifer, David Sachs and Derek Rongstad each averaged double figures scoring a year ago, playing in all 26 games.
Miller said Wednesday he could start Brown and Sachs at the guard spots, and Rongstad at the small forward position, whereas he was often counted on to play up to a power forward-type spot last year.
“That gives us good size at the 3 and a better rebounding situation,” Bullis said. “We’re definitely going to be able to put people in their natural positions.
“We’re going to have the ability to go small and be very fast and spread people out. We’re going to have the ability to go much bigger (too).”
The Warhawks also added a transfer who Miller believes will make an immediate impact.
Malik Clements, a Madison West graduate who has been through a whirlwind college tour, will play his senior year in Whitewater.
“He’s an undersized forward who is strong and physical, and he can knock down 3s or score around the basket,” Miller said.
Another transfer, Melvin Brown, will give UW-W some added length at 6-foot-7.
“Both of those guys give us an element that we had very little of last year, which were people that can score inside,” Miller said.
Depending on the lineup, Miller can eight go with Brown or junior Riley Jensen, a Janesville Craig graduate, in the post.
“He’s in great shape and has gotten more active and is finishing better around the basket,” Miller said of Jensen. “He’s gotten much more aggressive to the ball and is rebounding better.”
Senior Dalton Menke was a sharpshooter for the Warhawks last year, making 50 of 104 attempts.
And Miller also noted freshman Finley Schumacher could step in and play minutes immediately.
“We’re ahead of where we’ve been in the past,” Miller said. “We have more in and execute it better. … It’s been evident in our scrimmages. We’re able to wear teams down, because the people we’re bringing in at seven, eight, nine (in the rotation) are high-quality players.
“Last year you saw a lot of games where we got off to good starts, played well in the first half and folded in the second half. That was a function of guys that were forced into playing too many minutes. This year, we have flexibility and a lot more options.”
WIAC outlook
Whitewater, at No. 24, is one of four WIAC teams ranked in the preseason top 25 by d3hoops.com. Joining the Warhawks are UW-Oshkosh (No. 2), UW-Platteville (No. 10) and UW-Stevens Point (No. 12).
“I think it (the WIAC) is the best it’s been since probably 2009,” Miller said. “It’s very deep. La Crosse is right there as a potential top-25 team.
“We’re definitely better, but we’re going to need to be a lot better.”
Fewer 3s
UW-W made 229 3-pointers out of 568 attempts last season. Those numbers rank in the top five in the Warhawks’ single-season team record books.
“Not as many as last year, but we are a good 3-point shooting team,” Miller said. “Ideally, offensively, I like the ball to go inside. I think you’re best shooting 3s off of kick-outs or off penetration.
“I’m fighting trends a little bit in terms of how kids grow up playing and how they want to play, and how we need to play to be successful.”
Added motivation
After winning national championships in 2012 and 2014, the Warhawks missed the NCAA Tournament last season for the second time in three years.
“I just think the year we had last year did not sit well with our returning players,” Miller said. “They’re motivated and know we have to come back better.”
