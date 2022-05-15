BUCKS xxx, CELTICS xxx Celtics run over Bucks like deer in headlghts Associated Press May 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOSTONxxxxxxxxCELTICS 109, BUCKS 81MILWAUKEE (81)G.Antetokounmpo 10-26 4-6 25, Matthews 1-5 1-2 3, Lopez 6-12 2-2 15, Allen 0-6 1-2 1, Holiday 9-21 3-4 21, Nwora 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 4-9 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-6 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vildoza 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-90 11-16 81.BOSTON (109)Tatum 7-14 4-5 23, Williams 10-22 0-0 27, Horford 2-7 2-2 6, Brown 8-16 1-4 19, Smart 2-9 6-7 11, Fitts 1-1 0-0 3, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-1 0-0 3, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 5-7 0-0 14, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 37-88 13-18 109.Milwaukee;26;17;21;17;—;81Boston;20;28;31;30;—;1093-point goals—Milwaukee 4-33 (Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-6, Nwora 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Allen 0-4, Connaughton 0-5, Holiday 0-6), Boston 22-55 (Williams 7-18, Tatum 5-9, Pritchard 4-6, Brown 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Nesmith 1-1, Smart 1-6, White 1-6, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-2. Rebounds—Milwaukee 56 (G.Antetokounmpo 20), Boston 48 (Horford 10). Assists—Milwaukee 20 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Boston 29 (Smart 10). Total fouls—Milwaukee 18, Boston 19. Attendance—19,156 (18,624). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form