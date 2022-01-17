ATLANTA
Things weren’t going very well—once again—for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
But then Trae Young warmed up. And the Hawks turned the tables on the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 121-114 victory to snap a 10-game home losing streak that dated back to Nov. 22.
Young scored 30 points for the struggling Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before taking control late against a Bucks team that appeared to have lost its focus.
The Hawks avoided their longest stretch without a home victory since an 11-game skid near the end of the 2004-05 season, when Atlanta finished 13-69.
“It first starts with believing,” coach Nate McMillan said. “You've got to believe you can win a game. I think we've had some doubts.”
Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 for the Bucks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.
“We got to do a better job in the second half of coming out with urgency,” said the Bucks' Bobby Portis, who added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
“These are big games. We're trying to get into the hunt. I know people say it doesn't matter, but I want to win every game. I'm just disappointed right now.”
The Hawks know that feeling. They have been one of the league's most underachieving teams this year after making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final last season—where they lost to the Bucks.
The Hawks appeared headed for another home loss in the traditional holiday game in Martin Luther King Jr.'s hometown, trailing by as many as 14 and finding themselves down 97-86 with about 9 minutes remaining.
But Atlanta outscored the Bucks 35-17 the rest of the way. Danilo Galinari gave the Hawks their first lead of the game, 104-103, on a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 37 seconds to go.
Young hit a long 3-point basket with 2 minutes left to stretch the edge to 111-105, and the Hawks held on from there.
Young scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, finishing 14 of 14 at the foul line. He also had 11 assists.
After falling behind 62-50 at halftime, the Hawks stayed in the locker room longer than usual before returning to the court. McMillan said he took extra time getting on his team for its lack of defensive effort, especially in covering Antetokounmpo.
About 4 minutes into the second half, McMillan picked up a technical in another apparent attempt to fire up his lackluster squad. It seemed to work.
“Sometimes that can turn a game,” McMillan said. “If that helped us tonight, it's worth the fine.”
Middleton missed his first three shots but was huge for the Bucks much of the game. It wasn't enough to prevent the Bucks from blowing another double-digit lead, just as they did in their previous game when they let a 15-point edge slip away against the Toronto Raptors.
Milwaukee had been 23-0 when leading after the third quarter. Make it 23-1.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, suffering from left ankle soreness, missed his sixth consecutive game. The Bucks are 23-10 with Holiday in the lineup and just 4-8 without him.
“When things kind of get into a little bit of disarray, he comes in and calms everybody down, gets the ball in his hands and gets us a good shot,” Donte DiVincenzo said.
HAWKS 121, BUCKS 114
MILWAUKEE (114)
G.Antetokounmpo 8-20 10-14 27, Middleton 11-22 8-8 34, Portis 6-12 0-0 13, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 5-6 0-0 14, DiVincenzo 3-10 0-0 9, Matthews 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 39-88 20-24 114.
ATLANTA (121)
Collins 5-15 3-4 16, Hunter 6-17 6-6 20, Okongwu 6-9 0-0 12, Huerter 5-15 0-0 13, Young 7-17 14-14 30, Gallinari 4-5 7-8 16, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Wright 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 38-86 30-32 121.
Milwaukee;26;36;26;26;—;114
Atlanta;17;33;33;38;—;121
3-point goals—Milwaukee 16-38 (Connaughton 4-5, Middleton 4-9, DiVincenzo 3-7, Allen 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Hill 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Portis 1-4, Nwora 0-2), Atlanta 15-36 (Huerter 3-7, Collins 3-9, Wright 2-2, Williams 2-3, Hunter 2-6, Young 2-6, Gallinari 1-2). Fouled out—Matthews. Rebounds—Milwaukee 42 (Portis 13), Atlanta 46 (Collins 12). Assists—Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 6), Atlanta 25 (Young 11). Total fouls—Milwaukee 28, Atlanta 18. Attendance—16,903 (18,118).