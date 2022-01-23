MILWAUKEE
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks displayed a championship mentality Friday, beating a quality opponent even when their shots didn't fall.
Of course, it helped that the Chicago Bulls also were ice cold from the field.
Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Bucks overcome Grayson Allen's ejection to beat the Bulls, 94-90. Both teams shot below 40% from the field and posted their worst 3-point percentages of the season.
“At the end of the day, a win is a win,” Antetokounmpo said. “We did the right things. We created good habits tonight.”
DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton made two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
Chicago shot 18.4% (7 of 38) from 3-point range and the Bucks shot 19.4% (6 of 31) from long range.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan appreciated the effort as his team played without injured guards Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine for a fourth consecutive game.
Donovan was more frustrated about the hard foul on Chicago's Alex Caruso midway through the third quarter that resulted in Allen's ejection. Allen was called for a flagrant foul 2 against Caruso as the Bulls guard was driving to the basket.
“For Alex to be in the air like that and for (Allen) to take him down like that, he could have ended his career,” Donovan said. “(Allen) has a history of this. That, to me, was really dangerous.
“I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because he could have really, really seriously hurt (Caruso).”
Caruso landed on his right side and remained on the floor under the basket for a couple of minutes before staying in the game.
“The dude just grabbed me out of the air,” Caruso said.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had a different perspective.
“I think Grayson (did) nothing malicious, went to block the shot,” Budenholzer said. “It’s a close call, and they went with flagrant 2.”
The first of four scheduled matchups between the defending NBA champion Bucks and the Central Division-leading Bulls was a down-to-the-wire battle featuring 16 lead changes and 15 ties. Neither team led by more than seven points.
Bucks 133, Kings 127—One night after overcoming a defensive struggle to beat the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee unleashed its offense on Sacramento.
Veterans Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday led the way as Antetokounmpo sat out with soreness in his right knee.
Middleton finished with a game-high 34 points, including a clutch 3-point basket with 1 minute, 9 seconds left, and Holiday added 26, including a left-handed dunk that made it 126-120 with 47.6 seconds left.
The Bucks closed the game by sinking seven of eight free throws, with Middleton making four of four.
FRIDAY: BUCKS 94, BULLS 90
CHICAGO (90)
Cook 2-3 0-0 4, DeRozan 9-18 17-18 35, Vucevic 7-17 3-3 19, Dosunmu 2-9 0-0 5, White 3-15 1-1 7, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, M.Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 3-11 0-2 7, Thomas 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 31-85 21-24 90.
MILWAUKEE (94)
G.Antetokounmpo 11-23 8-12 30, Middleton 6-15 3-6 16, Portis 5-15 1-2 12, Allen 2-5 0-0 5, G.Hill 1-5 2-2 4, Connaughton 0-5 2-2 2, DiVincenzo 2-5 2-2 7, Holiday 5-12 2-2 13, Matthews 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 34-88 20-28 94.
Chicago;20;24;25;21;—;90
Milwaukee;24;21;23;26;—;94
3-point goals—Chicago 7-38 (Thomas 3-5, Vucevic 2-7, Dosunmu 1-5, Caruso 1-6, Brown Jr. 0-2, DeRozan 0-3, White 0-9), Milwaukee 6-31 (Allen 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Holiday 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Middleton 1-4, Portis 1-7, G.Hill 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, Connaughton 0-4). Rebounds—Chicago 49 (Vucevic 11), Milwaukee 53 (Portis 13). Assists—Chicago 21 (Dosunmu 6), Milwaukee 20 (Middleton 6). Total fouls—Chicago 21, Milwaukee 17. Attendance—18,013 (17,500).
SATURDAY: BUCKS 133, KINGS 127
SACRAMENTO (127)
Bagley III 6-12 0-0 13, Barnes 11-18 4-6 29, Holmes 8-9 1-1 17, Davis 9-18 1-1 22, Haliburton 8-14 3-5 24, Jones 2-3 1-3 5, Metu 1-4 0-0 2, Hield 2-11 0-0 6, Mitchell 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 51-97 10-16 127.
MILWAUKEE (133)
Connaughton 5-10 0-0 15, Middleton 12-20 5-5 34, Portis 2-9 1-2 6, Hill 4-7 6-6 17, Holiday 10-20 4-4 26, Nwora 4-10 0-0 10, Mamukelashvili 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 6-10 5-6 20, Matthews 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 22-25 133.
Sacramento;35;19;32;41;—;127
Milwaukee;27;35;32;39;—;133
3-point goals—Sacramento 15-37 (Haliburton 5-8, Barnes 3-6, Davis 3-9, Hield 2-7, Bagley III 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Metu 0-2), Milwaukee 21-42 (Middleton 5-7, Connaughton 5-10, DiVincenzo 3-5, Hill 3-6, Holiday 2-3, Nwora 2-5, Portis 1-4). Rebounds—Sacramento 48 (Hield 8), Milwaukee 43 (Portis 12). Assists—Sacramento 29 (Haliburton 12), Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 5). Total fouls—Sacramento 20, Milwaukee 14. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).