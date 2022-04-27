MILWAUKEE
One down and more to go.
The Milwaukee Bucks put an end to their first-round NBA playoff series Wednesday night, putting the shorthanded Chicago Bulls out of their misery with a 116-100 victory in Game 5 at Fiserv Forum.
Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 33 points and nine rebounds and the defending NBA champion Bucks led by as many as 29 points on their way to wrapping up the first-round series.
The third-seeded Bucks advanced to face second-seeded Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 set for noon Sunday in Boston.
The Celtics swept Brooklyn in their opening series.
After splitting the first two games, the Bucks won the last three by an average margin of 23.3 points. They won those games without Khris Middleton, the All-Star who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2.
Chicago didn’t handle the loss of key players quite so smoothly. The Bulls played Wednesday without the starting backcourt they used for the first four games, with two-time All-Star Zach LaVine in health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso in concussion protocol.
The absences enabled Milwaukee’s defense to focus much of its attention on containing DeMar DeRozan, who had scored 41 points in the Bulls’ Game 2 victory. DeRozan was held to 11 points Wednesday, shooting 5-for-10 from the field.
Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks by shooting 11 of 15 from the floor and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. Pat Connaughton hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored a personal playoff-high 20 points, and Bobby Portis added 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.
For the Bulls, Patrick Williams scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic 19 and Coby White 17. Vucevic also had 16 rebounds and six assists.
DeRozan went scoreless for the first 26 minutes and attempted just one shot in the first quarter as he tried to get his teammates involved.
The problem was that Chicago’s other players weren’t hitting open shots, allowing the Bucks to take command early and beat the Bulls for the 20th time in their last 22 meetings.
Milwaukee pulled ahead for good 3 1/2 minutes into the game and built a double-digit lead by scoring 12 consecutive points in the first quarter. Late in the first period, the Bucks began a 23-2 run that helped them extend the advantage to 49-20 with 7:25 left before halftime. Antetokounmpo scored nine straight Bucks points during that second spurt.
Chicago outscored the Bucks 22-11 the rest of the second quarter and got the margin down to 11 on Ayo Dosunmu’s 3-point play with 9:32 left in the third quarter, but Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis hit a pair of corner 3-pointers just 36 seconds apart to make it 72-55.
The Bulls attempted 52 shots from 3-point range and only 40 from inside the arc. Chicago made just 28.8% of its 3-point shots.
BUCKS 116, BULLS 100
CHICAGO (100)
Green 1-8 1-2 3, Williams 9-13 1-2 23, Vucevic 8-15 0-0 19, DeRozan 5-10 1-2 11, Dosunmu 3-11 1-1 8, Brown Jr. 4-11 0-0 10, Jones Jr. 3-8 2-3 9, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, White 6-16 1-1 17. Totals 39-92 7-11 100.
MILWAUKEE (116)
G.Antetokounmpo 11-15 11-14 33, Portis 6-13 0-0 14, Lopez 4-8 4-4 12, Holiday 4-14 1-2 10, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8, Ibaka 0-4 0-0 0, Nwora 0-0 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 5-10 0-0 13, Carter 3-6 0-0 6, Connaughton 7-11 0-0 20, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vildoza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-87 16-20 116.
Chicago 18 24 26 32 — 100
Milwaukee 34 26 31 25 — 116
3-point goals—Chicago 15-52 (Williams 4-7, White 4-13, Vucevic 3-9, Brown Jr. 2-9, Dosunmu 1-4, Jones Jr. 1-5, Green 0-5), Milwaukee 14-36 (Connaughton 6-9, Allen 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Portis 2-7, Holiday 1-7, Carter 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Ibaka 0-1). Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Vucevic 16), Milwaukee 51 (Portis 17). Assists—Chicago 24 (DeRozan 7), Milwaukee 23 (Holiday 9). Total fouls—Chicago 18, Milwaukee 13. Attendance—17,506 (17,500).