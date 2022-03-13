SAN FRANCISCO
Klay Thompson has been waiting for his shot to start falling consistently. He certainly found a groove for Golden State against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
Thompson scored 38 points, and he raised his right arm in triumph to ignite the home crowd after leading the Warriors past the Bucks, 122-109.
“I was eager for a night like this,” Thompson said. “A mid-season shooting slump is not going to kill my ego. I’m still going to go out there and compete.”
Thompson shot 15 for 24 with eight 3-point baskets and had his second 30-point performance since returning Jan. 9 from a 2½-year absence following knee and Achilles surgeries.
Grinning, he said he wanted to score 40 points because it just sounds better, but a season-best 38 was good enough.
“I’m sure it’s a relief,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s so hard on himself and wants so badly to succeed.”
Milwaukee native Jordan Poole returned to Golden State’s starting lineup and scored 30 points with five 3-pointers to go with six rebounds and five assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and eight rebounds, but the Warriors’ defense held the rest of the Bucks down. Milwaukee had a six-game winning streak snapped.
New Bucks forward DeAndre’ Bembry, signed last month when the Nets waived him, injured his right knee and was helped to the locker room with 2:31 left in the third quarter. He went down hard along the sideline leaping to defend a 3-point shot by Poole.
“We just need to wait and see what that looks like,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Stephen Curry, the focus of the Bucks’ defense, totaled eight points and eight assists after taking just seven shots.
“It’s crazy when an MVP only has eight points and we still win against a really, really, really good team,” Poole said.
WARRIORS 122, BUCKS 109
MILWAUKEE (109)
G.Antetokounmpo 9-17 12-18 31, Middleton 6-19 2-2 18, Portis 2-10 0-0 4, Allen 4-11 0-0 12, Holiday 5-11 1-2 13, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 6-9 1-1 15, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 2-3 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 3-4 0-0 9, Matthews 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 16-23 109.
GOLDEN STATE (122)
Poole 9-16 7-7 30, Wiggins 8-16 2-2 21, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 15-24 0-0 38, Bjelica 2-5 2-2 6, Kuminga 6-16 2-2 14, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, Chiozza 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 14-15 122.
Milwaukee 28 30 26 25 — 109
Golden State 28 39 36 19 — 122
3-point goals—Milwaukee 17-44 (Allen 4-9, Middleton 4-9, Carter 3-4, Ibaka 2-3, Holiday 2-5, Mamukelashvili 1-1, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Nwora 0-1, Matthews 0-4, Portis 0-4), Golden State 18-45 (Thompson 8-14, Poole 5-10, Wiggins 3-8, Curry 2-4, Bjelica 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Kuminga 0-3, Moody 0-3). Rebounds—Milwaukee 39 (G.Antetokounmpo 8), Golden State 55 (Kuminga 11). Assists—Milwaukee 27 (Holiday 7), Golden State 33 (Curry 8). Total fouls—Milwaukee 16, Golden State 19. Attendance—18,064 (18,064).