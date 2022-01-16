MILWAUKEE
Pascal Siakam’s second career triple-double helped the Toronto Raptors overcame an early 15-point deficit to take a 103-96 victory over the cold-shooting Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
“I just try to come out every night with just the same intensity and same energy,” said Siakam, who totaled 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. “Tonight I think we all played well. We were flowing and moving the ball and just playing our brand of basketball.”
OG Anunoby added 24 points to help the Raptors improve to 3-0 this season against the defending NBA champion Bucks, who shot a season low 33.8%.
Toronto has won five consecutive meetings against the Bucks.
“It shows our potential,” said Fred VanVleet, who had 17 points for Toronto. “We’re one of those teams I feel like can compete with anybody when we’re at our best. And when we’re not, we’re very average.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, making all 17 of his free throws but going 6-for-17 from the field. He didn’t play in the Bucks’ previous two games against Toronto this season.
“Just do more,” Antetokounmpo said. “It wasn’t enough tonight.”
Grayson Allen had 18 points for the Bucks and Khris Middleton added 16.
After spending two minutes on the bench with five fouls, Siakam returned with 6:46 left in a tie game and made a jumper 21 seconds later. After Antetokounmpo tied it again with two free throws, Siakam hit a corner 3-pointer in front of the Bucks’ bench with 5:53 left to put the Raptors in front for good.
The Bucks took a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes as the Raptors missed 11 of their first 12 shots. Milwaukee extended the lead to 22-7.
“I just said, ‘Hey, listen, we’re generating good shots, just keep doing what you’re doing and settle down a little bit and fight back,’” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
Toronto chipped away at the deficit and tied it on Anunoby’s free throws with 45 seconds left in the half.
The Bucks were missing guard Jrue Holiday for a fifth consecutive game as he deals with a sore left ankle.
RAPTORS 103, BUCKS 96
TORONTO (103)
Siakam 11-20 5-9 30, Watanabe 0-0 0-0 0, Achiuwa 7-13 0-0 14, Anunoby 9-23 3-5 24, VanVleet 6-17 2-4 17, Boucher 6-12 1-2 15, Champagnie 1-5 0-0 3, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 11-20 103.
MILWAUKEE (96)
Matthews 2-10 0-0 5, Middleton 3-12 8-9 16, Portis 4-8 2-3 11, Allen 6-11 3-4 18, G.Antetokounmpo 6-17 17-17 30, Nwora 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-3 2-2 5, DiVincenzo 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 26-77 32-35 96.
Toronto 20 26 27 30 — 103
Milwaukee 29 20 20 27 — 96
3-point goals—Toronto 12-35 (Siakam 3-3, VanVleet 3-8, Anunoby 3-13, Boucher 2-5, Champagnie 1-2, Achiuwa 0-3), Milwaukee 12-39 (Allen 3-6, Hill 2-5, Middleton 2-6, Connaughton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Portis 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Matthews 1-8). Fouled out—Anunoby. Rebounds—Toronto 51 (Champagnie 12), Milwaukee 41 (Portis 11). Assists—Toronto 25 (Siakam 10), Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 5). Total fouls—Toronto 25, Milwaukee 23. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).