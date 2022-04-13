BALTIMORE
Kolten Wong didn't start Wednesday night's game for the Milwaukee Brewers.
But he was more than happy to finish it.
Wong came off the bench as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and delivered the game-turning hit in the ninth—a broken-bat triple down the right-field line off former Brewer Jorge López.
The hit helped the Brewers put away the pesky Baltimore Orioles, 4-2.
And the victory gave the Brewers a 3-3 record after their opening road trip, with the home opener against St. Louis set for 4:14 p.m. today.
Hunter Renfroe got the Brewers’ ninth-inning rally going with a one-out single, and then scored all the way from first with a headfirst slide into home plate.
Renfroe also made a big defensive play in the seventh, starting an inning-ending double play from right field.
Rowdy Tellez provided a big insurance run with a two-out double to right-center that scored Wong.
Starter Corbin Burnes scattered three hits, walked one and struck out eight over a season-high seven innings for a Milwaukee starter—a performance much more befitting the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner than the somewhat shaky one he turned in on opening day.
But an eighth-inning meltdown by Devin Williams—pitching for the second consecutive night—allowed the Orioles to tie it in the eighth and led to a no-decision for Burnes.
Josh Hader closed out the game in the ninth for his second consecutive save against his hometown team.
The Brewers scored the first run of the game in the second inning as Tellez—receiving a start at first base with left-hander John Means pitching for the Orioles—doubled 410 feet out to center to score Keston Hiura, who had walked earlier in the inning.
Mike Brosseau, up next, singled sharply to center. Tellez rumbled around third, ran through coach Jason Lane's stop sign and scored easily to up Milwaukee's lead to 2-0.
Brosseau's hit didn't come as much of a surprise: he entered the game 5 for 11 with four homers in his career against Means.
Means eventually left after four innings with left forearm tightness. That was bad news for both the Orioles and the Brewers, who had zero success early on generating any offense against Baltimore's bullpen.
Still, Burnes was unaffected and made the 2-0 lead feel like it was never in danger.
Maybe his best inning came in the fifth, when he answered a leadoff double by Rougned Odor with three consecutive strikeouts.
Burnes tied his opening-day pitch total of 89 with his final offering of the sixth.
Manager Craig Counsell said before the game that there would be no limits on his starters, so Burnes took the mound to start the seventh.
After plunking Odor in the foot with one out, a great play by Renfroe on a sinking liner to right led to Odor being doubled off and Burnes finishing the inning at 97 pitches.
Milwaukee's offense, meanwhile, hit 13 ground balls leading to 14 outs from the third inning through the seventh.
Williams allowed a broken-bat single and walk to start the eighth, then after striking out the dangerous Cedric Mullins he allowed an RBI single to Ryan Mountcastle.
Williams plunked Anthony Santander to load the bases, and Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly to center off Brad Boxberger tied it at 2-2.