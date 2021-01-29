Stark changes in political party election at the national level result in considerable anxiety in half of America’s population regardless of who sits in the oval office.
The Biden administration is just settling in, promising sweeping changes in the first 100 days. Stricter gun control measures are part of their management plan—including possible confiscation of “assault rifles” like the AR-15 and AK-47.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, American have purchased over 19.8 million of these “modern sporting rifles” since 1990. Statistics kept by BATFE indicate there are about 434 million guns possessed by American citizens.
Removing ammunition is a much more insidious, but equally effective means, of achieving gun control. A serious ammo shortage in this country began a couple years ago under the Trump administration. The shortage since then has seen a geometric progression to the crisis zone for gun owners since the pandemic opened the door for ever-increasing government-driven erosion to our civil rights.
About a year ago, I purchased a 1,000 round block of 9mm pistol ammo for just over $300. A friend of mine tried to buy the same number of 9mm bullets a couple of weeks ago.
After an exhausting search he finally located some bullets. Sale price was $750. In a recent text message, his ammo source said delivery would be “indefinitely delayed”.
Brass and lead have suddenly entered the realm of precious metals—a truly wise investment in these uncertain times.
Going to the shooting range and busting 50 or 100 caps for recreation is no longer a popular American pastime on a Sunday afternoon. Putting holes in paper and into other targets has been popular since before we had constitutional rights.
Social distancing mandates and technology have combined to create a sales explosion in weapons mounted lasers. Drills to maintain shooting skills can now be accomplished at home with no audible bang for the buck.
Crimson Trace, Veridian and a several other companies offer lasers for many different shooting platforms. The price is in the neighborhood of $100-300 per laser—about the same amount as three boxes of pistol ammo if you’re fortunate enough to find some.
Conserving ammo has been a foundation of our firearm tradition since William Prescott allegedly said, “Don’t fire ‘til you see the whites of their eyes” at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
The timing and location of Prescott’s immortal words hold sobering irony today.