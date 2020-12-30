The Janesville Bluebirds suffered its third loss in as many days in the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament in Waukesha on Wednesday.
The Bluebirds tied the game midway through the third period but lost 5-3 to Fond du Lac.
“We just couldn’t get the lead,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said.
Fond du Lac took a 1-0 lead with a goal at 11:34 of the first period, but Cayden Erickson evened the score with a goal off an assist from freshman Skyler Swearinger just a little more than a minute later.
Nolan Grier, who finished with four goals, scored his first two in a span of 31 seconds to put Fondy in front 3-1 at the 6:49 mark of the first period.
Janesville responded with a Tyler Steuck goal off a feed from Kadin Garcia and Jake Schaffner to get the Bluebirds to within a goal at 3-2.
After the five-goal first period, the second period was scoreless.
“We outshot Fondy 9-4 in the second and played one of the best periods of the season,” Mauermann said.
The momentum carried into the third, and the Bluebirds tied it when Dylin Thong passed it to Schaffner on a 3-1 breakout, and Schaffner shot it through the legs of Fond du Lac goalie Garrett Getz.
Grier put the Cardinals ahead for good with an unassisted goal with 6:49 remaining. The Bluebirds pulled goalie Cody Kaas for the final 1:30 in an attempt to tie the game, but Grier scored an empty-net goal with just three seconds left in the game.
The loss puts the Bluebirds at 0-6, and Mauermann hopes the new year brings some deserved success.
“Five of our six losses have come down to one-goal games in the third period,” Mauermann said. “Our defensemen are making progress, and Cody Kaas was solid in net all three games.”
FOND DU LAC 5, JANESVILLE 3
Janesville;2;0;1—3
Fond du Lac;3;0;2—5
First Period
F—Brett Sabel (Maddox Ellingson), 11:34. J—Cayden Erickson (Skyler Swearingen), 10:17. F—Nolan Grier (Xavier Waltz, Jonathan Koenigs), 7:20. F—Grier (unassisted), 6:49. J—Tyler Steuck (Kadin Garcia, Jake Schaffner), 4:39.
Third Period
J—Schaffner (Dylin Thong), 10:09. F—Grier (Waltz), 9:14. F—Grier (Ryan Lenz), 0:03.
Saves—Cody Kaas (J) 22; Garrett Getz (F) 20.