1. Who’s playing? How much?
> The first-round bye scenario Packers fans had been eyeing for two weeks actually came to pass last Sunday. The Cardinals beat the Cowboys, the Packers beat the Vikings and Green Bay clinched the top seed in the NFC.
The question quickly became whether the starters would play at all in the season finale in Detroit against the Lions. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both made it clear they want to play against Detroit.
Taking two weeks off and then trying to gear up for the intensity of a playoff game does seem like a recipe for rustiness, so playing probably is the right call. There will come a point Sunday when it’s time to pull players, and that could come down to how the game plays out. Even if it doesn’t matter in the standings and even if your starters were mostly sitting out, you still don’t want to lose heading into the playoffs.
2. Next to godliness: It doesn’t get much attention in the national conversation because of what their record is, but the Lions offense has been hammered by injuries.
Quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t played since Dec. 19. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus went on injured reserve in October. Tight end T.J. Hockenson’s last game was Dec. 5. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams have each missed a handful of games.
With all that uncertainty in the lineup, one guy has emerged as a constant force in the Lions offense: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
He has had double-digit targets and at least 73 receiving yards in five straight games to take the team lead in both categories. In last week’s blowout loss to Seattle, he topped 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career and scored two touchdowns, one on a 26-yard run right up the middle.
The fourth-round rookie out of USC—and brother of Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown—has transformed into a weapon for the Lions that Green Bay will have to pay attention to.
3. Let’s get weird: Head coach Dan Campbell and his team have shown that they’re not afraid to take unexpected risks.
With the division champ in town that might be more focused on the coming playoffs, the Lions might see a chance to spring a few surprises on the Packers and pick up a stunning win to close out a difficult season.
Fake punts, going for a fourth down deep in their own territory, surprise onside kicks, trick plays and formations—be ready to see all of this and more out of the Lions on Sunday.
4. Little resistance: When these teams met in Week 2, it still wasn’t clear how either of these teams stacked up to the rest of the league. Four months later, we have the complete picture.
The story of Detroit’s season—the reason the Lions have only won twice—is because they have one of the worst defensive units in the league.
They’re near the bottom of the barrel in scoring, yards per play, turnovers forced, sacks, pressure percentage, rushing yards per game, missed tackles, passer rating allowed and more. Any defensive stat you can think of, the Lions probably rank in the bottom five in it.
So even if Rodgers and Adams have a short day, the Packers still should be able to generate offense in this game.
5. What does the future hold? After Sunday, these two teams will enter different phases. Green Bay is going into a week off before what it hopes can be a Super Bowl run.
Detroit, meanwhile, is going into a fourth straight draft with a top 10 pick, this one guaranteed to be in the top two. The Lions have been here before, having drafted in the top 10 in eight of nine drafts between 2002 and 2010.
That stretch came with mixed results. They picked a hall of famer (Calvin Johnson in 2007) and the best quarterback in franchise history (Matthew Stafford in 2009), but they also burned picks on guys at the same positions who were, uh, not those things (Charles Rogers and Joey Harrington).
The good news is that they appear to have hit on two of their last three first rounders, offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Hockenson (cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick in 2020, missed nearly this entire season). The bad news is they still have a long way to go, especially on defense. Maybe Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan can help them get turned around ...