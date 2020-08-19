Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam Monday night. Good for him, right?
Wrong, according to one of the many unwritten rules of baseball.
You’re not supposed to swing at a 3-0 pitch late in the game with your team well ahead, yet that’s what the emerging San Diego Padres superstar did with the bases loaded and his team ahead 10-3 in the top of the eighth inning. The next batter—Brewer fans’ favorite Manny Machado—was promptly greeted with a pitch behind his backside.
The pitcher, Texas rookie Ian Gibaut, was suspended for three games Tuesday.
Tatis Jr.’s exploits got me thinking about the many unwritten rules that can be found in all sports. Some make sense. Others are absurd.
Let’s take a look at some of these so-called unwritten rules starting with baseball.
Don’t steal or swing on a 3-0 count late in a game when your team is ahead
I say hogwash to both of these! First of all, what’s considered well ahead or a comfortable late lead? Seven runs? Eight? 10? 22?
I’ve seen a lot of sick dogs live that trailed by seven or eight runs late in a game. The last time I checked, you get 27 outs. Use them wisely.
If a pitcher doesn’t want me swinging 3-0, then trythrowing me a strike the first three pitches instead of three balls. If the catcher can’t throw me out, that’s his problem. And if I get beaned my next time up or the next game, that’s my problem.
Don’t talk to the pitcher if he is throwing a no-hitter
Me: “Hey Bill, you’ve really got good stuff today. They don’t have a hit off you, and we’re in the seventh inning. You must be really nervous.”
Bill: “Shut up you idiot! Don’t you know you’re not supposed to talk to a pitcher throwing a no-hitter? You could go to prison for that.”
I have to say this unwritten rule makes sense. Pitchers are a fickle bunch, and focusing on the task at hand is the most important thing. They don’t need someone squawking at them. Usually, teammates go nowhere near that pitcher in the dugout.
Don’t bunt to break up a no-hitter
Again, this is a timing thing.
What inning of a no-hitter am I allowed to try and bunt for a hit? My job is to get on base. If a bunt is the best way, then I say lay it down. I”m trying to get the pitcher off his game and become a distraction, not give him more confidence.
THROWING THE OPPONENT’S HOME RUN BALL BACK ON THE FIELD
Right now, that would be difficult to do. I’d have a hard time throwing the ball through my TV screen. Other than that, I kind of like the tradition. My only concern would be some fan with a decent arm hitting Christian Yelich in the back of the head.
DON’T STEAL SIGNS
See Houston Astros.
A HOLE-IN-ONE MEANS YOU BUY DRINKS
This is the worst and most asinine unwritten rule of them all. A rotten golfer like me goes out and miraculously gets a hole-in-one only to be forced to buy drinks the rest of the day? My wallet would be empty after two rounds. My only hope is that I was either playing the round by myself or with a bunch of teetotallers. It’s almost like a punishment as far as I’m concerned.
TOTAL SILENCE DURING SERVES AND ALL GOLF SHOTS
I understand it’s all about etiquette when it comes to complete silence during a tennis serve or a backswing in golf, but I still chuckle every time someone drives by the tee box on No. 4 at Riverside Golf Course and honks their horn during a backswing. And if college kids can yell obscenities or hold up a cardboard cutout to an opposing player on a free-throw attempt, why can’t I yell “no one likes you” when Patrick Reed is about to tee off?
DON’T RUN UP THE SCORE
This is an unwritten rule in all sports. Some sports at the high school level even have a mercy rule. The best thing I can say about this rule is that usually what goes around comes around. I’ve seen plenty of high school coaches show their displeasure for the opposing coach for what he or she thought was a deliberate attempt to run up the score with a stern handshake or with some choice words afterwards. Coaches don’t forget and usually find a way to get payback—whether it’s a year later or several years down the road. My complaint about this rule is that often times it comes at the expense of second- and third-stringers. Guys that have practiced just as hard and deserve the same opportunities as the starters. At any level, you can’t tell kids to just fall down, dribble around or purposely swing and miss. They went out for a sport to play and compete. Not to be stepping stones and statues on the playing field.
KICK THE BALL OUT OF BOUNDS
I had to get a soccer reference in the story to remind readers of my wealth of knowledge in the sport. Kicking the ball out of bounds is apparently what teams will do on the pitch when someone has been injured and play has not been stopped. And to show just how nice and polite all soccer players are, when the ball is put back in play, the team that kicked it out on purpose is given the ball back by the other team. Seems reasonable.