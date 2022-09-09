John_Barry.jpg
Buy Now

John Barry wraps up a 33-year career at The Gazette with a column of thanks for all those who helped make it possible.

 Anthony Wahl

Thirty-three years.

That’s how long I’ve covered local sports for The Gazette, including the last year as the sports editor. Sometimes I wonder whether that’s a complete fluke or it was truly meant to be.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you