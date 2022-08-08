Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days. The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll.

 Associated Press

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

