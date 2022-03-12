MADISON
The loss to Nebraska in the regular-season finale stung.
Ditto for the loss to Michigan State on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
Yet in the end, the members of the NCAA selection committee were more impressed by Wisconsin’s overall resume rather than those two losses.
When the NCAA Tournament field was announced Sunday, UW (24-7) was seeded No. 3 in the Midwest Region. That means the Badgers will get to open the tournament Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Badgers face No. 14 Colgate (23-11), which won the Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles, at 8:50 p.m. The game is to be televised by TBS.
UW, according the NCAA, was the No. 9-seeded team overall.
The winner will meet either No. 6 LSU (22-11) or No. 11 Iowa State (20-12) on Sunday.
LSU officials recently fired head coach Will Wade, who is accused of committing several NCAA violations.
Iowa State is led by Milwaukee native T.J. Otzelberger, a two-time captain at UW-Whitewater who played high school basketball at Milwaukee St. Thomas More.
“You never take these days for granted,” UW coach Greg Gard said after the selection show. “Maybe on the outside they get taken for granted and think it is going to be automatic and a layup. It never is.
“To be able to play here in Wisconsin, it doesn’t guarantee anything. But what it is, it is a reward for the last four or five months.
“The non-conference slate they went through. Obviously, to win a piece of the Big Ten in the regular season, which I always think is the best testament because it is three months, not three days.”
UW’s NCAA resume includes:
- A 3-0 mark against the teams that reached the Big Ten title game—2-0 vs. Purdue and 1-0 vs. Iowa.
- Victories over teams that reached the SEC title game (Texas A&M), the West Coast Conference title game (Saint Mary’s) and the American Athletic Conference title game (Houston).
- A 12-5 mark against teams in the top 50 of the NCAA NET rankings.
- A 12-3 record away from the Kohl Center, including a 9-2 record in road games.
Wisconsin entered Sunday with a 16-5 record in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 games, the fourth-best mark in the nation behind Kansas (20-6), Baylor (18-6) and Villanova (17-7).
To review:
Quadrant 1 victories are home games vs. teams ranked 1-30 in the Ratings Percentage Index, neutral-site games vs. teams ranked 1-50 and road games vs. teams ranked 1—75.
Quadrant 2 victories are home games against teams ranked 31—75, neutral-site games vs. teams ranked 51—100, and away games against teams ranked 76—135.
Gard has cautioned his players that although playing in Milwaukee should provide the Badgers with a home-court edge, as it did in 2014 against American from the Patriot League and Oregon in the second round, nothing is guaranteed and no team can be overlooked.
“All the bad teams have their toes in the sand right now,” he said. “Colgate, Matt Langel has done a really good job there.”
The Raiders, No. 128 in the NET rankings, have won their last 15 games. Their last loss was a four-point decision on Jan. 28 against Boston University.
“I feel like the luckiest coach in the country,” Langel said after Colgate beat Navy, 74-58, in the Patriot League title game. “I basically coach a team that has zero issues. They come to work at the game every day, they are there for one another off of the court. It’s truly a special, special group.”
Gard can say and has said the same about his team, which was projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten.
Johnny Davis, who suffered a right ankle injury in the regular-season finale and struggled in the Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan State, made two things clear Sunday.
The first: He will be ready to play Friday. The second: UW didn’t get any gifts from the selection committee.
“We deserved it,” he said. “We’ve all worked hard enough. We’ve been together since the summer and grinding every single day.
“We deserved to be a No. 3 seed and be in Milwaukee and we’re excited to have the home fans there.”
This will be the third and final NCAA Tournament appearance for fifth-year senior Brad Davison. UW missed the tournament in 2017-2018, his freshman season, and saw the 2020 tournament cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a moment that you dream about as a kid,” he said. “You watch all the games. You fill out your brackets. You see the bank shots, the buzzer-beaters. ...
“You picture yourself. You play those games in the backyard or in the gym.”
Speaking to the fans who gathered at Union South to watch the selection show Sunday, junior Tyler Wahl made it clear the players are giddy to be playing about 90 minutes from Madison.
“It’s just going to be another home game with all these fans,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better than that.
“It’s every kid’s dream to play in March Madness. We get to do it right here in our own state.”
Michigan State 69, Wisconsin 63—In a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal Friday in Indianapolis, Marcus Bingham Jr. scored 11 of his career-best 19 points during a second-half stretch, and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 in the final 93 seconds, to lift the Spartans past the Badgers.
It was Bingham’s first game with more than 15 poinrts since December. He also had 10 rebounds.
Brad Davison led the Badgers with 23 points. Slowed by his ankle injury, Johnny Davis missed his first eight shots and finished 3-for-19 from the field and 0-for-5 on 3-point shots. He totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Coupled with the Badgers’ regular season-ending loss to Nebraska, Wisconsin entered the NCAA tournament with its first two-game losing streak of the season.
SPARTANS 69, BADGERS 63
MICHIGAN ST. (22-11)
Bingham 7-11 5-7 19, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Hauser 4-7 0-0 9, Christie 2-5 4-4 8, Walker 3-9 5-7 11, Hoggard 3-6 2-2 8, Hall 1-5 0-2 2, Akins 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 25-52 18-24 69.
WISCONSIN (24-7)
Crowl 4-6 0-0 9, Wahl 3-4 2-4 8, Joh.Davis 3-19 5-6 11, Davison 8-15 4-5 23, Hepburn 4-9 0-2 11, Vogt 0-1 1-4 1, Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-21 63.
Halftime—Michigan St. 24-22. 3-point goals—Michigan St. 1-11 (Hauser 1-2, Akins 0-1, Hoggard 0-1, Brown 0-2, Walker 0-2, Hall 0-3), Wisconsin 7-24 (Hepburn 3-5, Davison 3-8, Crowl 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Joh.Davis 0-5). Fouled out—Davison. Rebounds—Michigan St. 37 (Bingham 11), Wisconsin 28 (Joh.Davis 11). Assists—Michigan St. 11 (Walker 7), Wisconsin 13 (Hepburn 4). Total fouls—Michigan St. 19, Wisconsin 22.