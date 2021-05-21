Last Sunday, my wife “the Admiral”, and I met our daughter Jessica at Blackhawk Lake near Cobb to celebrate the youngster’s 45th birthday.
Although there are always rods and gear in the truck, fishing was not an option.
Blackhawk is a pretty little 220-acre lake known for panfish.
Last Sunday, there were 54 rigs parked at the boat ramp. Scanning the lake from a knoll next to the ramp, there were more aluminum and fiberglass hulls than open water.
Jess asked what I would do if forced to join the flotilla. The reply was instantaneous: “Ned rig.”
The Ned rig has been popular for about 15 years when angling legend Kevin VanDam introduced Ned Kehde to ElaZtech plastics, which are marketed by Z-Man out of South Carolina.
When Kehde married these plastics to a 1/16-oz. Gopher mushroom jighead, finesse fishing jumped to an entirely different level. Recently deceased angling legend Ron Lindner introduced Kehde to the gopher head jig when Ned made a foray into Minnesota from his home waters in the Ozarks back in 1980.
Many Ozark lakes are far beyond gin-clear. They have also been heavily pressured by fishers for more than 60 years.
Kehde perfected a technique that might be called pitch/crawl/shake, essentially mimicking forage in its final dance before going-belly up. When the 1/16 gopher mushroom jighead is where fish are likely to be, the angler gives the rod tip a single little twitch then “deadsticks” the lure without further animation.
ElaZtech plastics are extremely buoyant. When coupled with the gopher mushroom jighead, the lure looks like its done a vertical dead nose-plant on the bottom.
This is more than fish, who have watched the death dance of possible lunch, can handle. They angle down toward the bottom, flare gills to create a vacuum and slurp in the hook.
A virtually invisible fluorocarbon leader is key in this presentation. The hookset must be instantaneous when the first little “tic” is felt through the rod. A second “tic” comes when the fish spits out the hook and ghosts away.
ElaZtech plastics come in several profiles that work well on a mushroom head jig. Tube jig and crawdad configurations can be very effective. But the stubby little T.R.D. worm is probably deadliest of all.
This lure profile looks exactly like a T.R.D. to human eyes. But to a gamefish or panfish, it looks like lunch.
Ned rig fishing requires considerable patience. It can take 20 seconds—or more—for a bite, even when the lure is in a perfect place.
Adding a little scent can enhance the attraction of this apparently dead fish food. I prefer Liquid Willowcat, available at www.liquidwillowcat.com (a.k.a. ‘da juice’).
With fishing pressure on southern Wisconsin lakes perhaps greater now than ever seen before, the Ned rig is an essential tool.