It’s the day after Christmas, and here I am, working the customer desk at Sports Returns.
Just look at that line of customers. I hope I can get out of here in time to watch the First Responders Bowl at 12:30. OK, let’s get going.
You sir, yeah, you with all that green gear in your arms. How can I help you?
“I want to return these Packers pullovers and hoodies.”
Hey, coach McCarthy. I couldn’t see your face behind all these hoodies and things. How’s it go....ah, sorry. How can I help you? Put this pile over here. You got a lot of stuff.
“Thirteen years worth. I have a bunch of caps in my vehicle. I’d like to turn them all in.”
Gee coach, I don’t believe this stuff was purchased here.
“No, it was company issued. So I can’t get anything for this?”
Sorry, coach. Need some help carrying all this stuff back out to your car?
“Nah, you can keep it. See ya.”
Yeah, take care coach. Next...well, look who we have here. Brewers GM David Stearns. I’ve dealt with you before. Think I gave you a $50 gift certificate for those pair of shoes last year. They fell apart three days later. What kind of deal are you offering today?
“I got this snowblower here. Been working great for years and years. I’ll trade this for the 2020 model when it comes out. I don’t even know how good it’s going to run. What do you say? It’s a steal. “You can’t pass it up.”
See you, David. Make that pitch to the store down the street. And keep on making those deals for the Brewers.
Well, well, there’s Mark Murphy. Mark! Mark, over here. You just missed coach McCarthy.
“Ah, hi. I’m not here to return anything...unless you’d want to take back our 2015 draft class?”
No.
“I’m trying to find your book section. I’m looking for a guide or something on how to find the right hire.”
Say no more. I don’t think there is a book written about your particular need, but if there is, it will be over in Aisle 27. Instructional books section. Good luck.
Next! Yeah, you group of people in the red. Man, there’s a lot of you.
“Hi, we’d like to return these cases of suntan lotion.”
I see. Why?
“Well, we’re Wisconsin football fans, and every year around now, we get to go someplace warm and sunny to watch a bowl game. So we started buying suntan lotion at the end-of-the-summer prices. Worked out great for a decade, But then this year.”
Got it. It could be sunny in New York, but I know what you mean. Well, it won’t go bad. And maybe the Badger basketball team will go someplace warm in March. Good luck.
Next! Yeah, you. Come on. Hustle up, I don’t have all day.
I don’t hustle.
Hey, well if it isn’t Manny Machado. What do you want?
This is what I got for Christmas. A lump of coal. I wanted a $300 million contract.
Sorry Manny. Can’t help you. You’re going to have to find some other sucker, I mean, organization to give you that. So just move along…
Owww, hey, that lady just dug her heel into the back of my foot. What the…
Hi there, Mrs. Aguilar. Hope you and your son. Jesus, had a great Christmas. You know us Brewers fans believe in him. OK, who’s next? Well, lookee here. Mr. Antetokounmpo. Giannis, how’s it going?
Great, man, just great. Just got back from New York. I like to plan ahead. I’m thinking I might be getting some hardware at the end of the season and might need a shelf or something to put it on. Is there some place here that can help?
This is your lucky day, Freak, my man. Look who is walking over there. Christian! Christian Yelich, come over here for a second. This is Giannis, and he’s wondering about a shelf to hold a trophy. It seems to me you just got one.
Oh, yeah. It’s a beauty. Go over to the home improvement department, Giannis. They’ll hook you up with what you need. They are MVPs.
Well, guys, with that, I’m out of here. The First Responder Bowl kicks off in a few minutes.
Tom Miller is a sports writer/page designer for The Gazette.
