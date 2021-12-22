NHL pulls plug on Olympic participation
National Hockey League players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics. The league pulled the plug on participation amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results.
Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Wednesday after the list of postponed NHL games quickly grew to 50, this week and forced a pre-holiday shutdown of league play through the weekend.
The NHL will use the previously scheduled Feb. 6-22 Olympic break to make up those games and others that need to be rescheduled.
“Given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events. ... Olympic participation is no longer feasible,” Bettman said.
USA Hockey and Hockey Canada now will revamp management and coaching staffs and are expected to choose from a mix of professionals from European leagues and college players.
Rutgers might get call from Gator Bowl
No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries. But the Demon Deacons might still get a game.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee plans to meet this morning to discuss allowing another team to take Texas A&M’s place.
Among the possibilities are allowing a 5-7 team to take the spot—the normal procedure to fill bowl games when there are not enough teams with six victories.
Rutgers has the highest APR among the 5-7 teams. The school has informed decision-makers the team could be ready to play on a week’s notice, the people said.
The Scarlet Knights have not played since Thanksgiving weekend.
Two NFL coaches out with COVID-19
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms on Wednesday—the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team.
Also, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning.
Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will coach the Jets in Saleh’s absence. Saleh could return as soon as today if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative. The Jets play at Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Jets have 14 players from the active and practice squad rosters, including injured reserve, on the COVID-19 list.
Sirianni is isolating at a hotel and said passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
On Monday, the first day under the NFL’s revised protocols, 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Battle, Gophers beat UW-Green Bay
MINNEAPOLIS—Jamison Battle scored 23 points and Payton Willis had 10 of his 14 in the second half as the University of Minnesota basketball team beat UW-Green Bay 72-56 on Wednesday.
The Phoenix (2-9), who have lost four in a row, led 29-28 at the half but the Golden Gophers (10-1), who have won three straight, opened the second half with a 12-2 run.
Willis surpassed 1,000 career points (1,013) and added a career-high 10 assists. Kamari McGee scored 14 points and Donovan Ivory 11 for Green Bay, which was 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
ACC revises COVID-19 forfeit policy
The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the nationwide increase in cancellations and postponements of athletic events.
Games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If games can’t be rescheduled, they will be recorded as “no contest” and won’t affect a team’s record.
The change is retroactive to the start of the winter-sports schedule, meaning it will remove recent forfeits for the Boston College men’s basketball team against Wake Forest and the Miami women’s basketball team against Duke.
Also, men’s and women’s teams must have a minimum of seven available players and one coach to play a game. If a team elects not to play despite having that number, the game would be considered a forfeit.
The Big 12 also changed its policy, announcing that any game postponed under specific COVID-19 protocols would be listed as a “no contest” instead of a forfeit.
Lockout leaves Yankees in dark
NEW YORK—Major League Baseball’s lockout has left the New York Yankees unaware of how DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks, Jameson Taillon and Darren O’Day are progressing following surgery.
Hicks, rehabbing from a May 26 operation to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, hit .265 (13 for 49) in 12 games with Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League in late November and early December.
LeMahieu had sports hernia surgery on Oct. 12, Taillon right ankle tendon surgery on Oct. 28 and O’Day left hamstring surgery on July 21, the same day outfielder Tim Locastro had surgery to repair a torn right ACL.
“I don’t have any contact with them, so I don’t know,” manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday.
When the lockout began Dec. 1, MLB told teams not to contact players on 40-man rosters and wiped all images of those players off websites. It’s uncertain whether spring training will start as scheduled on Feb. 16.