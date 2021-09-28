NFL seeks COVID-19 symptom reports
NEW YORK—The National Football League is stressing the importance of symptom reporting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a video featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera.
“It is vital for all players, coaches and other personnel to understand and report symptoms immediately,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo. “It is also essential for our medical staffs to continue their efforts to monitor everyone in the club environment.”
Seattle’s Carroll, Kansas City’s Reid, Baltimore’s Harbaugh and Washington’s Rivera appear to repeat a simple message: “If you feel something, say something.”
“We encourage players and coaches who are feeling ill, no matter how mild the symptoms, it is best to err on the side of caution,” Reid said.
Tokyo Games price tag not yet known
TOKYO—Toshiro Muto, the chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said on Tuesday he was not ready to say if the cost of the Games would go higher than the official budget figure of $15.4 billion. The Olympics ended on Aug. 8, followed by the closing of the Paralympics less than four ago.
“I’m not prepared to reply to your question,” Muto said at a news conference. “I don’t have the information yet. The people in charge are looking into this.” Muto said it would likely be early next year before the official cost of the Games is published.
Organizers hoped for income of $800 million from ticket sales. This was lost entirely when spectators were barred from the Olympics and Paralympics because of the pandemic. Any shortfall is likely to be made up by Japanese government entities.
Jones helps Sun sweep WNBA honors
MONTVILLE, Conn.—Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago on Tuesday.
The Bahamas-born Jones averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot.
Connecticut’s Curt Miller was named Coach of the Year after a 26-6 regular season, and the Sun’s Brionna Jones was named Most Improved Player.
Clock ticking on 2024 playoff expansion
ROSEMONT, Ill.—The college sports leaders who run the College Football Playoff have about four months to come to an agreement on a new format if expansion is to be implemented for the 2024 season.
If they can’t get it done by then, any change to the way major college football decides its national champion will have to wait until the current television contract with ESPN runs out after 2025.
The management committee, comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, gathered at a hotel outside Chicago for a meeting that had been planned for several months.
Hancock said they discussed lingering issues that need to be hammered out before a decision on whether to expand at all is made. The most important of those details: how many teams?
A 12-team plan was unveiled in June, but an eight-team playoff is still on the table along with simply staying at the current four, Hancock said.
Grand jury clears Kentucky players
LEXINGTON, Ky.—A legal matter that has kept six University of Kentucky football players away from the program since fall camp has been resolved.
A grand jury on Tuesday decided not to indict on burglary charges six players—RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams—who were originally charged in late August.
The grand jury also decided not to indict on a wanton endangerment charge filed against Tisdale.
Belmont to join Missouri Valley
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Belmont has announced plans to join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 as that league’s 11th member, leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after nine years.
Dr. Greg Jones, Belmont president, announced the decision to change conferences. He called it time for Belmont to take another step and help the university raise its game in all sports.
Belmont decided in 1996 to go from NAIA to Division I, first as an independent before joining the Atlantic Sun in 2001. Belmont then went to the OVC in 2012.
Coach fired for harassment allegation
WASHINGTON—Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke has been fired following an investigation into alleged violations of the National Women’s Soccer League’s anti-harassment policy.
The team was also banned from league governance matters.
The NWSL had commissioned an independent investigation into the Spirit organization after The Washington Post reported allegations that players were verbally and emotionally abused.
UW-M player scores on first touch
MILWAUKEE—UW-Milwaukee women’s soccer player Jelena Sever opened the Panthers’ match with Youngstown State on Sunday by launching the opening kickoff toward the net.
The ball skipped over the head of goalkeeper Mackenzie Simon for a goal just 3.2 seconds into play—an NCAA record for the fastest goal.
“I looked at the other team’s formation where the goalkeeper was standing, and I hear my coach (Troy Fabiano) yell my name, and I look over and he just tilts his head very subtly. And I just looked again and thought, ‘OK, she’s pretty far out.’ I just went for it.”