Marquette stomps No. 16 Providence
MILWAUKEE—The Marquette men’s basketball team emphatically ended its slump Tuesday night with the kind of decisive victory that could rejuvenate its hopes of competing in the Big East race.
Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette trounced No. 16 Providence 88-56 to snap the Friars’ eight-game winning streak.
The Golden Eagles (9-6, 1-3 Big East) broke out of their four-game skid by scoring 20 straight points late in the first half. Marquette poured it on from there and set a school record for margin of victory against a Top 25 team.
Providence (13-2, 3-1) didn’t have A.J. Reeves, out with a hand injury.
UW hockey calls off weekend series
MADISON—The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s series against Ohio State, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center, will not be played due to COVID-19 issues within the Wisconsin program.
The Badgers’ next scheduled series is at home against Michigan State on Jan. 14 and 15.
Coach Tony Granato said the Badgers will try to reschedule the series.
Washington to announce new name
WASHINGTON—Washington’s NFL team will unveil its new name on Feb. 2, saying that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves.
Among the other finalists were Commanders, Admirals, Armanda, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team.”
Team president Jason Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.
The new helmets and uniforms will feature the franchise’s signature burgundy-and-gold colors, with three stars on the collar and stripes on the shoulders of otherwise plain jerseys.
T.J. Watt goes for sack record Sunday
PITTSBURGH—Monday night’s NFL game between the Steelers and Browns understandably focused on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in what’s likely to be his last home game, but former Pewaukee High School and University of Wisconsin standout T.J. Watt quietly made history.
Watt racked up four sacks against the Browns, bringing his total for the year to 21½, one shy of the all-time NFL record of 22½ set by Michael Strahan in 2001—infamously getting the record-breaking takedown against Brett Favre in controversial fashion.
The Steelers close the 2021-22 season in Baltimore on Sunday, giving Watt a chance to rewrite the record book. Of course, the caveat applies that this season is the NFL’s first with a 17th game, giving Watt an advantage over his predecessors.
Watt’s older brother, J.J., now with the Arizona Cardinals, broke the 20-sack mark twice while with the Houston Texans. He tweeted on Tuesday: “Welcome to the 20+ sack club! Only one person ever has done it twice. Imagine if it was your older brother and he bragged about it, that would suck. Go break the record kid.”
Browns’ Mayfield to undergo surgery
CLEVELAND—Baker Mayfield’s broken fourth season with the Browns has mercifully ended with one game left. His time in Cleveland could be running short, as well.
Mayfield is sitting out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo surgery on his left shoulder, an injury that affected his performance, contributed to the Browns’ falling short of expectations—and may have altered the path of his NFL career.
Mayfield, who played with a torn labrum suffered in Week 2 and a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder for most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Afterward, the 26-year-old said he “was pretty damn beat up” and decided on the surgery after consulting with his family and agents.
Hammond to leave Spurs for WNBA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began—the WNBA.
Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach and general manager after the NBA season concludes.
“Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said.
Hammon, who has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and hopes to become the NBA’s first female head coach, will become the highest-paid coach in the WNBA. Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer, 76, who had been with the team since it moved to Vegas in 2017.
ESPN+ debuts four-way golf stream
KAPALUA, Hawaii—Kapalua is busier than ever to start the new year, thanks to a development that goes beyond the largest winners-only field in Hawaii or fans returning to the Plantation Course.
ESPN+ will begin its nine-year digital rights deal Thursday with the PGA Tour, covering the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
“PGA Tour Live on ESPN+” will offer live coverage on four simultaneous feeds, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming and a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours over 35 tournaments.
The two featured groups will be on one of the ESPN+ channels. A second channel will be devoted to a “marquee group” to be determined each tournament (for instance, a group with Tiger Woods). A third will be devoted to featured holes and a fourth will be considered the main feed, a traditional presentation.