Arena empty for speedskating trials
MILWAUKEE—The U.S. Olympic speedskating trials will be held without fans or media because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
US Speedskating made the announcement Monday, just two days before the start of the trials at the Pettit National Ice Center.
The trials, which conclude Sunday, determine the long-track team that will represent the U.S. at the Beijing Games. The short track squad was set last month at separate trials in Salt Lake City.
The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4 despite a startling rise in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.
Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson and Joey Mantia, all from Ocala, Florida, are the leading medal contenders for the American team.
Baylor, Duke men keep top spots
Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the rankings Monday.
Wisconsin (11-2) moved up one spot to No. 23 entering its Monday night victory at Purdue (12-2), which held firm at No. 3.
Reigning national champion Baylor (13-0) earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke (11-1).
NBA reschedules postponed games
The NBA has rescheduled all 11 games that were postponed in December for virus-related reasons and either shifted the times or dates of 10 other games to help accommodate those changes.
Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by the postponements or future adjustments, all of which were revealed Monday.
There are now seven teams that have at least one stint of playing four games in five nights: Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Miami, New Orleans and Denver.
Atlanta’s Young scores 56 in loss
PORTLAND, Ore.—Atlanta’s Trae Young scored an NBA season-best 56 points, but Portland’s Anfernee Simons scored 43 points to help the Trail Blazers snap a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 victory.
Jaguars fans clowning team owner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—If a 40-point drubbing at New England didn’t get Jacksonville owner Shad Khan’s full attention, what’s being planned for the team’s season finale just might.
Frustrated fans are revolting against the Jaguars and have Khan in their crosshairs.
Hundreds, if not thousands, have changed their social media profile pics to a clown donning Khan’s signature mustache. And they’ve started replying to every Jaguars post or live feed with countless clown emojis. Next up: They’re planning to don clown costumes—red rubber noses, face paint and colorful wigs, at the very least—when the Jaguars (2-14) play host to Indianapolis (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.
The goal is to persuade Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke, whose reputation and repeated mistakes have been under the microscope after reports that Baalke would be retained in 2022 and would assist in the team’s coaching search.