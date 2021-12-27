Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl
The Arizona Bowl was canceled Monday night after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead joined numerous college programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.
Dolphins stretch win streak to seven
NEW ORLEANS—Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown Monday night, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over the shorthanded New Orleans Saints.
Miami (8-7) became the first NFL team to win seven consecutive games after losing seven in a row.
The Dolphins defense intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times. Nik Needham returned one of the interceptions 28 yards for a score.
Baylor keeps No. 1 spot in AP Top 25
A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball. The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.
Baylor remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.
The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.
Wisconsin, which had its Thursday game called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Badgers’ program, remained at No. 24.
South Carolina women still No. 1
A relatively quiet holiday week left The Associated Press women’s college basketball rankings mostly unchanged.
South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last Tuesday. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice.
The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five as the top 12 teams remained the same.
USA wins world junior hockey opener
RED DEER, Alberta—Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia.
Up 3-0 after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period, the last with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left.
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 6:25 left in the first period, and Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert scored in the second.
Janesville Jets forward Jan Lasak, a member of the Slovakian team, played 7 minutes, 10 seconds.
The Americans will continue Group B play today against Switzerland.