Janesville Hall of Fame event set
After a year of delay, the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame will hold its induction dinner tonight at the Janesville Country Club.
Five people will be honored at the 31st induction dinner, coordinated by The Gazette and co-sponsored by JP Cullen Construction and Westphal Electric. It will begin with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by dinner at 6:30 and then the induction program.
The class of 2020 includes:
Mistie McCrae Bass,
- a high school all-American selection and the state’s only three-time Associated Press state basketball player of the year (2000, 2001, 2002), who led Janesville Parker to two WIAA Division 1 girls state championships, then became an NCAA Division I scholarship player at Duke University, followed by a 10-year WNBA professional career.
- The late
Ronald L. Brown,
- a U.S. Marine Corps veteran during the Vietnam era, who is best remembered for his 33-year commitment as an assistant coach and coordinator for Janesville Parker’s wrestling program.
John Koebler,
- who had a hand in eight major football championships, including his dominant role an offensive and defensive lineman for Janesville Craig’s 1970 Big Eight co-champions.
Joe Shere,
- a 1997 Janesville Craig graduate who was a baseball standout for the Cougars, UW-Whitewater and Janesville Aces.
Anne Sonka Nagle,
- the lead runner as a senior on Janesville Craig’s 1991 WIAA Division 1 state championship cross country team.
Bears hand starting job to Fields
LAKE FOREST, Ill.—Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a plan to develop Justin Fields and originally resisted making the rookie his team’s starting quarterback from the start of offseason practices. Now, he has changed his mind.
Nagy on Wednesday announced Fields would be the Bears’ starting quarterback going forward.
On Monday, Nagy said Fields was playing only because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee; he will be the backup.
“I would say I was a little bit surprised, but I mean, not really crazy surprised, but definitely a little bit of surprise,” Fields said. “I feel like he was pretty straightforward with me and Andy.”
Meyer hopes to leave incident behind
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family.
Meyer publicly apologized Wednesday—for the third consecutive day—and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
Meyer added he has received support from several members of the team’s leadership council, a group of players who serve as liaisons between the coach and the locker room.
“A common thing was, ‘Coach, we all did stupid things.’ I’m really impressed with our guys,” Meyer said.
Team owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded the 57-year-old Meyer for his actions at the bar.
McCaffrey works out with Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.
Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey had a “good practice” but added that it’s too early to know whether McCaffrey would be recovered in time to play Sunday against Philadelphia. He expects the decision to be made on game day.
The Panthers are 3-0 this season when McCaffrey plays.
Lynn to start opener for White Sox
HOUSTON—Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros today.
Manager Tony La Russa announced the decision Wednesday, adding that Lucas Giolito would start Game 2. Houston will start Lance McCullers on Thursday and is going with left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 2.
Also Wednesday, the White Sox said first baseman Jose Abreu was feeling better after dealing with flu-like symptoms and that he would fly to Houston Wednesday night. Abreu had multiple tests that confirmed his illness wasn’t COVID-19. LaRussa said he wasn’t sure if Abreu would play in Game 1 but was “certain” he’d return Friday.
Padres fire Tingler after three seasons
SAN DIEGO—The brief Jayce Tingler era is over. San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller will hire his third manager after dismissing Tingler on Wednesday—following what might have been the most disappointing season in Padres history.
The team announced the firing in a press release and said Tingler has been offered a position in the organization.
Tingler was hired in October 2019 to succeed the fired Andy Green, whom Preller hired in 2015 to replace Bud Black. Preller inherited Black and fired him midway through the 2015 season.
MLB to require vaccinations in minors
NEW YORK—Major League Baseball is finalizing a policy that will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for minor league players for the 2022 season.
While the league could face legal challenges in requiring vaccination for major leaguers without the cooperation of the players association, minor leaguers are not included in the major-league union. It’s expected that minor leaguers will have to be inoculated before arriving for spring training.