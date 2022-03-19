Brewers' Urias out with quad injury
PHOENIX—Less than a week into a truncated spring training, the Milwaukee Brewers have suffered their first injury to an expected regular.
Luis Urías, the incumbent at third base coming off a career season, strained his left quad running the bases in Saturday's 11-0 victory over the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium and is going to have to be sidelined as a result.
"We’re going to have some testing done, but I think we’re looking at probably a minimum of two weeks," manager Craig Counsell said Sunday. "I think opening day is questionable, I’ll say that.
"I think he can be healthy; but because we were at the start here and at-bats, we’ll probably be right on the edge of that."
Packers pluck O'Donnell from Bears
GREEN BAY—The Green Bay Packers signed punter Pat O’Donnell from the Chicago Bears on Friday.
O’Donnell, 31, who had spent the past eight seasons with the Bears, is the apparent replacement for Corey Bojorquez.
O’Donnell has a career gross punting average of 45.1 yards and a net average of 39.3, best in Bears history.
O’Donnell played all 17 games for the Bears last season and posted a gross average of 46.2 yards and a net average of 38.5. Nineteen of his 62 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
Florida QB enters transfer portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.—After two days of spring practice, Florida quarterback Emory Jones announced that he is entering the transfer portal.
It's an about-face for a fifth-year senior who said earlier this week that he wanted to give new coach Billy Napier and his staff a chance.
Jones started 12 games for Florida in 2021, completing 64.7% of his passes for 2,734 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
UW-Milwaukee hires Lundy as coach
MILWAUKEE—UW-Milwaukee announced Saturday the hiring of Bart Lundy, from Division II Queens University in Charlotte, N.C., as its new head basketball coach.
Lundy posted a combined 333-103 record in two stints at Queens. His overall head coaching record of 429-190 includes a six-year tenure at Division I program High Point from 2003-09.
At Milwaukee, Lundy replaces Pat Baldwin, who was fired after going 57-92 in five seasons. Milwaukee went 10-22 this season, its sixth consecutive losing season.
LaBarbera to join UW women's team
WORCESTER, Mass.—Avery LaBarbera, a 5-foot-6 guard from Holy Cross, announced on Twitter that she will play her final season of basketball at the University of Wisconsin.
The decision marks a major addition to coach Marisa Moseley's Badgers. LaBarbera earned Patriot League Player of the Year honors last season, averaging 16.4 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game. She totaled 125 assists and 54 steals as Holy Cross went 20-11 overall.
The Badgers went 8-21 last season but showed improvement late in the year, Moseley's first as head coach.
Burns earns repeat Valspar victory
PALM HARBOR, Fla.—Sam Burns won the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook for the second consecutive year, emerging from a four-player pack with a 2-under-par 69. and a victory over longtime friend Davis Riley on the second playoff hole.
Riley forged a tie with a birdie on the 17th hole, but on the second playoff hole, Burns sank a putt on the 16th hole to earn the victory after both finished the weekend at 17-under 267.
Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith each finished one stroke out of the playoff.
Byron wins wild NASCAR battle
HAMPTON, Ga.—William Byron cruised to the checkered flag of the QuikTrip 500 for the third victory of his NASCAR Cup career as one final crash unfolded behind him in an appropriate finish to a chaotic, thrilling race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.
The reconfigured track, with new pavement and steeper banking, lived up to predictions of frenzied pack racing at blistering speeds approaching those seen at Talladega and Daytona. There were 46 lead changes and nine wrecks that took out several top contenders.
Byron won by 0.145 seconds over Ross Chastain as the crash sent four cars, including Bubba Wallace's, spinning across the finish line.
NASCAR Xfinity Series—Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in overtime on Saturday. On the second attempt to finish the crash-marred race, Ryan Sieg had the lead in the outside lane with Austin Hill running just inside his bumper. But Gibbs spotted an opening between the two leaders, veered left to slip between their cars and got clear of both heading into the first turn.
Formula One Bahrain—In Sakhir, Bahrain, Formula One champion Max Verstappen's title defense began with a different sort of drama as his Red Bull car retired just laps from the end of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari clinched a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning the race, almost six seconds ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. Lewis Hamilton, who was passed by Verstappen on the final lap last year, took third.
Stevenson, Penn State wrestle down titles
DETROIT—Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
Penn State wrapped up its ninth team title in 11 years hours before the finals, then had five of its wrestlers win individual championships. Michigan was second for the highest team finish in program history, and 2021 champion Iowa was third.
The top-seeded Steveson, who also took gold in Tokyo last summer, won 6-2 over Arizona State's second-seeded Cohlton Schultz. After winning his final 54 matches, he announced his retirement. He plans to become a professional wrestler.
At 165 pounds, Missouri's second-seeded freshman Keegan O'Toole—a product of Hartland Arrowhead High School—won 6-5 over defending champion Shane Griffith of Stanford.
James passes Malone in Lakers' loss
WASHINGTON—LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday, but it was part of another loss for his Los Angeles Lakers when the Washington Wizards rallied from a 16-point deficit to win 127-119.
James scored 38 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 in his return to Washington, but the Lakers' small lineups couldn't stop 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 16 of his 27 points in the final quarter.
James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the career scoring lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone, but passed him and pushed his total to 36,966.