Morsell leads Marquette to win
MILWAUKEE—Darryl Morsell posted 16 points Saturday as the Marquette men’s basketball won its seventh consecutive home game, defeating Butler 64-56.
Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (18-10, 10-7 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro added four blocks.
Bryce Golden had 14 points for the Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13), who have lost four games in a row. Aaron Thompson added 12 points and six assists. Bryce Nze had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler took an 85-79 victory over then-No. 18 Marquette on Feb. 12.
February Madness: Top six teams fall
The madness arrived early this year.
An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedented turn Saturday, when the top six teams in The Associated Press rankings each lost.
Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all went down, marking the first time in AP poll era (1948–49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for the most top-10 teams losing in one day.
Only No. 7 Duke and No. 10 Baylor won, the Bears over the fifth-ranked Jayhawks. No. 8 Villanova avoided the carnage by default—the Wildcats are off until Tuesday.
While the upper echelon was being taken down, the other 10 teams in the AP Top 25 that played Saturday all won.
UW women win regular-season finale
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.—A last-second block by Brooke Schramek gave the Wisconsin women's basketball team a 63-62 victory at Purdue on Sunday.
The win gave the Badgers (8-20 overall, 5-13 Big Ten) their most Big Ten wins since the 2014-2015 season, heading into the conference tournament that starts Wednesday.
The Badgers led for more than 35 minutes and got 19 points from Julie Pospisilova and 16 from Halle Douglass.
UW women sweep Bemidji in WCHA
MADISON—The fourth-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team beat visiting Bemidji State 5-0 on Saturday to advance to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Final Faceoff for the 12th consecutive season. The Badgers (25-6-4) also won the first game of the best-of-three series on Friday, 2-1.
Casey O'Brien scored two goals and an assist against the Beavers (11-20-3).
The Badgers will play host to Ohio State at 4 p.m. Saturday in a WCHA semifinal.
Gophers sweep Badgers—Fourth-ranked Minnesota swept the Wisconsin men's hockey team, following a 5-0 victory on Friday with an 8-0 shutout on Saturday. The Badgers (9-23-6) will visit Notre Dame (25-9-0) March Friday through Sunday in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament.
Straka fires 66 to win Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.—Sepp Straka is headed to the Masters after pulling off a huge comeback to win the Honda Classic on Sunday.
Straka, down by five shots entering the final round, tapped in for birdie in the rain on the final hole and ended up beating Shane Lowry by one shot to become the first Austrian winner in PGA Tour history. He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 10 under and earn $1.44 million.
His first-round 71 was followed by a 64 on Friday, 69 on Saturday and then then 66 on Sunday. He was 4 under in his final 10 holes, 3 under over the final five, finishing with a flourish while most others sputtered.
Lowry shot his third consecutive round of 67, finishing the week 9 under. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama (68) was alone in third at 8 under.
Cologuard Classic—Sparked by his second hole-in-one of the tournament, Miguel Angel Jimenez closed with a 7-under 65 to win the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic at 18-under-par 198. Bernhard Langer and Woody Austin tied for second and Madison's Jerry Kelly took fourth.
Larson rolls to Wise Power 400 victory
FONTANA, Calif.—Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took the lead on the 194th of 200 laps and held on to win the Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. His Chevrolet averaged 114.221 miles per hour over the race.
Austin Dillon finished second and Erik Jones was third. Austrin Cindric, winner of last week's Daytona 500, finished 11th.
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg—Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand drove to his first IndyCar victory, winning the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. He led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps.
Badgers seeking offensive assistant
MADISON—Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst has not finished restructuring his coaching staff.
UW officials have posted a job opening for an offensive assistant coach. Applications are set to close Thursday.
Running backs coach Gary Brown might not be available for spring practice and the 2022 season because of continuing heath issues.
According to a source, Brown has been battling serious medical issues since December, when he did not travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl.
Including Brown, UW has the maximum number of 10 full-time assistants. If Brown is unable to coach this season, UW can hire a replacement.
Two UW-W wrestlers make nationals
EAU CLAIRE—Jaritt Shinhoster and Jake Burford earned berths in the NCAA Division III national wrestling tournament with their performances in the Upper Midwest Regional at UW-Eau Claire.
The Warhawks finished seventh as a team.
Shinhoster went 4-0 to win the title at 184 pounds, earning his third trip to nationals. Burford lost in sudden victory in his semifinal bout at 149 pounds, but followed by winning two decisions to finish third and earn his first nationals berth.
WIAC indoor track—The Whitewater men's track and field team finished fourth in the WIAC Indoor Championships at UW-Platteville, and the women took seventh. David Fassbender of Slinger won the 3,000-meter run in 8 minutes, 16.29 seconds and Daustin Martin of Jefferson won the weight throw (60 feet, 2 inches). Janesville Parker product Tina Shelton finished eighth in the 60-meter dash (8.08 seconds) and 17th in the 200 dash (:27.00).