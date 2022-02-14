Evansville cheer team makes state
EVANSVILLE—The Evansville High School cheerleading team will travel to Oshkosh on Saturday to compete in the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches state cheerleading championships for the first time in school history.
The Blue Devils cheer team qualified in a preliminary state competition at Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 5. They will compete in Oshkosh in the Small Schools Game Day division.
Members of the cheerleading squad are Samantha Tofte, Mady Schweder, Brynn Stamstad, Sadee Johnson, Trista Beyerl, Hannah Garvoille, Sydney Shank, Adrianna Harmon, Kiya Green, Chelsey Shank, Maddi Parr, Grace Myers and Kendall Vine.
The team is managed by Marissa Schmoldt and coached by Abby Beyerl.
Warhawks’ Shinhoster earns title
OSHKOSH—Jaritt Shinhoster earned a repeat individual championship Saturday in leading the UW-Whitewater wrestling team to a fifth-place finish in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
Shinhoster, the 2020 champion at 174 pounds, won at 184 pounds this year, beating UW-La Crosse’s Kalyn John on a 7-0 decision.
Shinhoster also was named the WIAC’s Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete.
Also for the Warhawks, Jake Burford earned second at 149 pounds, Ryan Vedner was third at 174 and Cadin Koeppel took third at 285. Capturing fourth-place finishes were Ethan Pogorzelski at 133, Dakarai Clay at 141 and Shelby Jones at 285.
Whitewater will compete in the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional Feb. 25-26 at UW-Eau Claire.
Butler too much for Marquette
INDIANAPOLIS—The Butler Bulldogs were tired of falling short. So on Saturday, they aggressively took control against 18th-ranked Marquette, standing up to the challenges and coming out with an 85-79 victory.
Bryce Golden scored a career-high 22 points, Bo Hodges posted a double-double and Aaron Thompson broke the school’s career assist record in the Bulldogs’ win.
Butler opened by making 6 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 13 from beyond the arc and Golden, Hodges and Thompson routinely won the battle to loose balls and rebounds.
As a result, the Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak and earned its first win over a ranked team in nine tries this season.
Justin Lewis led Marquette with 27 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Kolek added 17 points. But the Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6) never led in suffering their second loss in five days.
Bucks’ Connaughton faces surgery
MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand.
Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would undergo surgery. Budenholzer also expressed confidence that Connaughton would be available before the end of the regular season.
Connaughton, 29, is averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game this season. The 6-foot-5 guard also is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27 minutes.
The injury to Connaughton and the trade of Donte DiVincenzo hinders the Bucks’ backcourt depth. The Bucks dealt DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday as part of a four-team trade in which they acquired veteran center Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Scheffler wins Phoenix Open playoff
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Scottie Scheffler was at even par Sunday and three strokes behind after bogeying the par-3 12th in the WM Phoenix Open.
“If you would have told me on 13 tee I was going to be in a playoff, I would have been pleased,” Scheffler said. “I felt a little bit out of it at that point.”
He got back in quickly and, two hours later, made a 25-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff with Patrick Cantlay to win his first PGA Tour title.
Cantlay missed an 11-foot birdie try to end it.
Scheffler followed the bogey on 12 with three straight birdies, left a birdie putt 2 inches short on the stadium par-3 16th and birdied the par-4 17th. He missed a chance to win on the par-4 18th in regulation when his 5½-foot birdie try slid right.
Scheffler closed with a 4-under 67 to match Cantlay at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale, picking up his first career win. Cantlay, playing a group ahead of Scheffler, had a bogey-free 67.
Spring training won’t start on time
NEW YORK—The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players’ association saw as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks.
On the 73rd day of a lockout that has become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages. The hourlong session was just the fifth on core economics since the lockout began, and the first on a weekend. The sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major differences on revenue-sharing and how to address players’ allegations of service time manipulation. MLB said it remains opposed to any increase in salary arbitration eligibility or reduction in revenue sharing.
The players’ union said it would analyze the offer before determining when and how to respond.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage—and first since 1995—began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.