Fenway, Military bowls canceled
BOSTON—Today’s Military Bowl and Wednesday’s Fenway Bowl both have been canceled due to the pandemic, as COVID-19 outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced the football teams to halt their postseason plans.
Also on Sunday, the University of Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas—making the announcement four hours after its scheduled opponent, Washington State, arrived in Texas.
The Fenway Bowl was to pit Virginia against SMU. The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina, set for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests at BC.
It’s the second year in a row that the pandemic has spoiled bowl bids for Boston College and SMU.
Last Thursday’s Hawaii Bowl was canceled after Hawaii withdrew on the eve of the game because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.
Also on Thursday, Rutgers was named to replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on New Year’s Eve after the Aggies pulled out.
NBA’s COVID-19 numbers rising
Here’s what the Orlando Magic injury report looked like on Sunday: Six players out because of virus-related problems, another sidelined while he completes the process of getting cleared from a protocols stint and another six players out with injuries. Yes, that’s 13 players—from one team.
“You expect the unexpected,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.
Such is the norm around the NBA right now, after yet another day of adding more names to the health and safety protocols list. By late afternoon Sunday, the official number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 111—although the real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. The situation has some teams stuck simply trying to piece rosters together just to try and play.
Golden State’s Draymond Green was the latest big name added to the protocols list on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Warriors beat Phoenix as part of the league’s Christmas lineup.
The numbers may continue to rise, now that the league’s expanded testing for players who have not received booster shots started on Sunday and will continue into early January.
’Bama arrives without two assistants
ARLINGTON, Texas—Top-ranked Alabama arrived Sunday in North Texas without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone, both of whom had positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. However, coach Nick Saban said he expects both assistants to be on hand for the playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl.
Saban said Sunday there were no known COVID-19 issues among players. He said both coaches would participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they could join the team before Friday’s game against Cincinnati.
The Bearcats (13-0), the first team from outside a Power Five conference to make the College Football Playoff, arrived in North Texas later Sunday.
COVID-19 hits Marquette women: Marquette University has canceled Wednesday’s women’s basketball game at Connecticut due to COVID-19 issues within the Marquette program.
NHL brings back taxi squads
The National Hockey League will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions.
Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play without a full lineup. Taxi squads, which were used during thshortened 2021 season, are set to be in effect until at least the All-Star break in early February. A player can stay on the taxi squad for up to 20 days.
Under the new provisions, any team shy of having 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders available can bring up a player from the American Hockey League without playing a game with fewer than the usual 18 skaters.