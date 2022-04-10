UW assistant Brown dies at 52
MADISON—Gary Brown, who served as the University of Wisconsin’s running backs coach last season but was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl in December because of medical issues, died Sunday.
Brown was 52.
He is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.
Brown, who coached 11 seasons in the NFL, gained the respect of the UW coaches and players during his lone season on Paul Chryst’s staff.
Under Brown’s tutelage, freshman Braelon Allen developed into one of the Big Ten’s top running backs last season, finishing with 1,268 yards, a 6.8-yard average and 12 touchdowns. He was a consensus second-team, all-Big Ten pick.
UW’s Bowman transfers to Oakland
MADISON—Freshman guard Lorne Bowman II will not return to the Wisconsin men's basketball team next season.
Bowman and UW officials announced Friday that he plans to transfer to a school closer to his home of Detroit. On Sunday, Bowman tweeted a photo of himself in a uniform of NCAA Division I Oakland University.
"We completely understand and support Lorne's decision to step away from the program and university," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "We know this is what's best for him currently and also for his future.
"He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future."
Steelers QB Haskins killed in crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job.
That's when his life was cut short.
Haskins was killed early Saturday when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” a police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didn't appear in a game last season.
Byron races to 2nd NASCAR win
MARTINSVILLE, Va.—William Byron knew he was in for a big challenge with a two-lap overtime sprint about to start and the aggressive Joey Logano right behind him.
He also felt like he had a pretty remarkable co-pilot in his corner.
“This one is for my mom,” Byron said. “This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here and it’s been a crazy year. But she’s doing great. I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me."
Byron took the lead on pit road after Stage 2 stops and held it pretty much the rest of the way at Martinsville Speedway—he led 212 laps—to become the first repeat winner this season in NASCAR's Cup Series on Saturday night.
Logano was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain.
Leclerc holds off Red Bull cars in F1
MELBOURNE, Australia—Riding high after a decisive victory for Ferrari in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, Charles Leclerc’s belief in the team's prospects are growing by the race.
A grand prix billed as a showdown between Leclerc’s Ferrari and the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished with the Monaco driver as a one-sided winner.
The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship to 34 points while claiming his second win of the season.
Engine failure forced Verstappen from the race on lap 38, with Perez overcoming a slow start to take second ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth.
NBA’s opening playoff matchups set
It lasted 174 days, required more players than any season in history because of the pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments.
But now, the NBA postseason is finally here.
Kyrie Irving can play at home again, a change-of-heart regarding vaccination rules that was made a few weeks ago by the city of New York in a move that will have immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
That matchup wasn’t set until Sunday, nor was the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup: No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.
The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet second-seeded Boston in the first round. The Celtics secured the No. 2 seed on Sunday night with a win in Memphis, combined with No. 3 seed Milwaukee's loss to Cleveland.