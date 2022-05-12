Heat advances to East final
PHILADELPHIA—Jimmy Butler knocked Joel Embiid out of the playoffs, then walked over to his former 76ers teammate and hugged him, told him he loved him and was proud of him.
Butler then headed out of a familiar court a winner—and straight into another conference finals with Miami.
“Now I’m where I belong,” Butler said. “Guess where I should have been a long time ago.”
Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent Miami into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night in Game 6.
The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The defending champion Bucks lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 set tonight in Milwaukee.
NBA changes trophy, adds awards
NEW YORK—The NBA’s championship trophy has a new look, and the league will hand out some new trophies for the first time during the current playoffs.
The league unveiled a slightly redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy on Thursday. Then also announced changes to the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy and changes to the design of the conference championship trophies.
Also, four of the game’s legends now have their names on NBA hardware.
The Eastern Conference championship trophy has been renamed for Bob Cousy, the Western Conference championship trophy for Oscar Robertson. And for the first time, there will be MVPs of the conference finals—the East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy and the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.
Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson
McKINNEY, Texas—Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole Thursday, thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season.
Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey.
“I wanted to give myself a chance. ... It was 250 (yards) to the pin into the wind. I kind of wanted to hit like a bullet, like a little draw,” Munoz said. “I knew if I want to hit it close, had to be a fade, soft-landed shot. I tried to do that. Overdid it and ended up with a 60, which is really good around here.”
Good for a four-stroke lead over defending champion K.H. Lee, Mito Pereira, Peter Malnati and Justin Lower. Kyle Wilshire, a Monday qualifier making only his third career PGA Tour start, was alone in sixth after a 65 that included a near hole-in-one when he banged the flagstick with his tee shot at the 230-yard, par-3 seventh.
LPGA Founders Cup—Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey. Nasa Hataoka was in third after a 65 and Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66.
Jaguars give Walker $37.4 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Travon Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, a deal that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus.
Walker’s contract is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year, both standard for NFL first-round picks. He signed it the day before the Jaguars begin a rookie minicamp.
Fellow first-rounder Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall selection, also signed his rookie deal. He got a four-year contract worth $12.9 million and a $6.6 million signing bonus.
Jacksonville signed five of its seven draft picks in all, including running back Snoop Conner (fifth round), cornerback Gregory Junior (seventh) and cornerback Montaric Brown (seventh).
Broncos’ Jeudy arrested—Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge after a dispute with his girlfriend at their suburban Denver home and was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team’s training complex. Jeudy’s girlfriend, Antoinette Tharp, told a deputy that “things got crazy” with Jeudy on Wednesday night and he put her wallet and medical paperwork for their infant child in his car at their home so she could not get them.
UW’s Sheridan faced investigation
MADISON—Bill Sheridan, named Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach on Feb. 22 after coaching the defensive line at Air Force the previous two seasons, reportedly violated NCAA rules at Air Force.
According to reports, Sheridan, 63, was among four Air Force assistants who violated NCAA rules by hosting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020 and providing impermissible benefits.
UW officials released a brief statement: “We are aware of the NCAA investigation involving Bill Sheridan stemming from his time as an assistant coach at Air Force. We have no further comment at this time.”
Air Force has reportedly completed its investigation into the alleged violations and is waiting for a response from the NCAA.
Sheridan came to UW to replace Bob Bostad, who switched to offensive line coach after working with the inside linebackers since 2017.
Rugby World Cups coming to USA
The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as the host of the men’s tournament in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later.