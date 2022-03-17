Janesville wins youth hockey title
JANESVILLE—The Janesville Youth Hockey Peewee C team won the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association Division 2 Peewee C state championship on Sunday, beating Kenosha.
It’s the first state championship for Janesville Youth Hockey since 2019, when the club’s Squirt C Black team won the title against Fox Valley. Defenseman Isaac Busch was a member of both championship teams, making him the first JYH player in two decades to win multiple state titles.
The team is led by head coach Lindsay Valasek, along with assistants Renee Stieve-Busch, Josh Roller and Carl Saalfeld. Joining Busch on the roster were Evan Burkett, Adyn Fry, Jason Krenzel, Will LaMaster, Cayden Madriaga, Colin Munro, Camden Roller, Benjamin Saalfeld, Thomas Schuler and Lukas Valasek.
The team beat Washington County 10-1, fell to Kenosha 4-2, beat McFarland 10-2 and then won the rematch with Kenosha, 2-1, for the championship.
Tar Heels bury Marquette, 95-63
FORT WORTH, Texas—Brady Manek scored 28 points and Caleb Love needed just 19 minutes to tie North Carolina’s single-game tournament record of six 3-pointers in a 95-63 rout of Marquette on Thursday.
It was the biggest blowout in a matchup of 8-9 seeds in tournament history.
Love scored 21 of his 23 points before halftime as the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (25-9) built a 28-point lead over the Golden Eagles (19-13).
Carolina will play defending national champion Baylor on Saturday.
Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he left Texas for the Marquette job.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for the Golden Eagles.
Packers sign O’Donnell to punt
GREEN BAY—A day after dropping punter Corey Bojorquez, the Green Bay Packers have replaced him by signing former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell.
O’Donnell, 31, has been the Bears’ punter for the last eight seasons. He averaged 46.2 yards per punt in 2021, punting 62 times for 2,865 yards with a long of 72 yards.
The Bears drafted O’Donnell in 2014 with a sixth-round pick out of the University of Miami.
The Packers traded a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams before the start of last season, receiving Bojorquez and a seventh-round pick in return.
Johnson to coach UW running backs
Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Al Johnson, who recently agreed to join Paul Chryst’s staff, will oversee the team’s running backs.
The 43-year-old Johnson, a graduate of Southern Door High School in Brussels, started three years for the Badgers (2000-02) and spent seven years in the NFL, with four teams.
He replaces Gary Brown, who joined UW’s staff before the 2021 season but missed the Las Vegas Bowl because of a medical issue and has not recovered.
The move means new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram likely will work with the team’s tight ends.
Dodgers lure Freeman with big deal
Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first-time free agent and the Dodgers have agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract.
Freeman was the 2020 National League MVP. The first baseman helped the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.
The Braves traded for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland and signed him to a $168 million, eight-year deal this week, signaling the end of Freeman’s tenure in Atlanta.
Nadal improves to 19-0 on the year
INDIAN WELLS, Calif.—Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in a match featuring obscenities, underhand serves, a point penalty and smashed rackets.
Nadal improved to 19-0 this year, the third-best start to a season since 1990.
“Happy about that third set because it wasn’t easy after the end of the second. It was terrible for me,” he said. “But I hold it emotionally, and mentally, I think I was ready to keep fighting.”
After the post-match handshake, Kyrgios walked to his seat and smashed his racket on the court. It bounced up and away, nearly striking a ball boy standing at the back of the court. Kyrgios walked off to a mix of boos and cheers.
Penn State leads NCAA wrestling race
DETROIT—Penn State led the team race after two rounds of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, with six of its nine wrestlers moving to the quarterfinals.
The Nittany Lions will head into today’s action with 27.5 points, 5½ ahead of Arizona State, which had five of its seven wrestlers advance.
North Carolina State was a half-point behind the Sun Devils and has four of its 10 wrestlers in the quarters. Michigan was fourth with 21 points and seven of its nine in quarters. Defending national champion Iowa was a half-point behind with six of its 10 in quarters.
13-year-old drove in deadly van crash
HOBBS, N.M.—A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas, causing a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of the University of the Southwest golf team and their coach.
National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said the truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact.
“This was clearly a high-speed collision,” Landsberg said.
The University of the Southwest students, including one from Portugal and one from Mexico, and the coach were returning from a golf tournament when the vehicles collided Tuesday night.
Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.
Stanford coach’s pledge helps Ukraine
STANFORD, Calif.—Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer has formulated a plan to help the suffering Ukrainian people who still mean so much to her years after she took the U.S. national team to play there.
The Hall of Fame coach pledged $10 for every 3-pointer made in the women’s NCAA Tournament, with the money to go toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine,. She also challenged anyone else who could give to do so—even just a dime per 3-pointer.
Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner, whose team is playing its first-round NCAA game against Kansas at Stanford on Friday, immediately joined VanDerveer’s fundraising efforts. She was an assistant coach on that U.S. team.