Jets shut out Anchorage at home
JANESVILLE—Owen Millward picked up his second shutout of the NAHL season Thursday night.
The Janesville Jets goalie stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Anchorage Wolverines at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Ethan Berg scored twice for Janesville, which snapped a four-game losing streak in improving to 10-16-0 in the Midwest Division.
Game two of three-game series is Friday night at the Ice Arena.
Butler among Hall of Fame finalists
Green Bay Packers safety Leroy Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.
DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester all made the list of finalists in their first year of eligibility.
The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli, in his sixth year as a finalist, and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fourth year.
Other finalists announced Thursday are wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas — all finalists for the third time; defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young, and cornerback Ronde Barber, two-time finalists; and tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis, their first time in the finals.
Vincent wants Rooney Rule obsolete
NFL executive Troy Vincent hopes hiring minority candidates becomes so common that the Rooney Rule is unnecessary.
“We should be creating a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities,” the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations said. “They should be doing the right thing for the right reasons, not because there’s a policy.”
The NFL entered another hiring cycle this week when teams looking for a head coach were allowed to start interviewing candidates on Tuesday. The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, head coach and all coordinator roles.
Since the Rooney Rule was implemented in 2003, 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities. This year, only one Black head coach was hired for seven openings, but 13 Black coordinators and three general managers got jobs.
Fiserv Forum to require masks
MILWAUKEE—Basketball fans and guests at Fiserv Forum once again will be required to wear masks starting today at the Harlem Globetrotters performance, according to officials with the arena and the Milwaukee Bucks.
As the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 continue to disrupt sports and other parts of daily life, the Bucks announced a return to masking for everyone attending Fiserv Forum events, including games and concerts.
Fiserv Forum general manager Dennis Williams said the arena wants to continue hosting live events and it is “important for us to provide the safest environment to guests coming into the building.”
The next Bucks home game is Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Rivers, Malone out with COVID-19
Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Denver’s Michael Malone were placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, raising the total number of head coaches on the COVID-19 list to seven.
Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault in the protocols.
Also in the protocols are about 120 players, as of early Thursday, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league—assistant coaches, broadcasters, referees, media relations personnel, statistics crew members, athletic trainers and more.
“This is mentally exhausting,” said Portland assistant Scott Brooks, who is filling in for Billups during his protocols stint.
Entering Thursday, the NBA has seen a single-season record 558 players take the court this season, largely because teams have had to sign dozens of replacements just to get through the periods of roster depletion caused by the virus.
NCAA faces another turbulent year
From court losses to political pressure to questions about how—and if—athletes should be compensated, the NCAA and college sports have faced all sorts of potential existential threats for more than 100 years.
The difference in 2021 was volume. It was as if a century’s worth of issues fell on college sports all at once.
Lawmakers took aim at the NCAA, undercutting its ability to govern. The Supreme Court issued a scathing rebuke of the so-called collegiate model. Internally, a new era of athlete empowerment was clumsily ushered in with all sorts of unintended consequences. Another wave of conference realignment swept through college sports, causing disruptions and distrust among its leaders.
“I think it is unquestionably an unprecedented potential crisis the NCAA is facing today,” said Gabe Feldman, the director of Tulane University’s sports law program.
If 2021 was about upheaval in college sports, 2022 will be largely defined by reform. College sports leaders will attempt to redefine the NCAA. The goal is to shift power away from the national governing body to conferences and schools, while still maintaining the association, and to be more accommodating to the wide-ranging goals and needs of a wildly diverse membership while remaining tethered through competition.