Brewers honor Braun, Lucroy, Fielder
MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Brewers will add Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy to their Wall of Honor and Prince Fielder to the franchise’s Walk of Fame.
Also, the Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct the late Wes Covington onto the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.
The Walk of Fame honors some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside American Family Field. Fielder, a power-hitting first baseman, will be the 21st inductee since the Walk of Fame was established in 2001. Members are elected by Wisconsin media and Brewers executives.
The Wall of Honor is a permanent exhibit that inclufes players, coaches and executives who meet a set of criteria based on service to the organization and career accomplishments. Braun and Lucroy will join the exhibit with bronze plaques affixed to the exterior of the ballpark.
Braun, the all-time franchise home run leader, six-time All-Star and 2011 National League MVP, played his entire 14-year Major League career with the Brewers from 2007-20. He hit .296 with 352 home runs and 1,154 RBI in 1,766 games.
Lucroy, drafted by Milwaukee in 2007, spent seven seasons with the Brewers from 2010-16, earning All-Star selections in 2014 and 2016. He ranks first in franchise history as a catcher in hits (752), batting average (.288), doubles (143), HR (77), RBI (358), and runs (326). He is second in games caught (725).
Japan joins Olympic diplomatic boycott
Japan won’t send any government representatives to the Beijing Olympics next year, effectively throwing its support behind the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the games.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced today that Japan would dispatch three non-governmental officials. The move comes after growing pressure from conservatives within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to join in protests by wealthy democracies against alleged human rights abuses by China.
Beijing has warned countries would “pay a price for their wrong moves.”
The choice was a particularly hard one for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who must tread a fine line between the U.S., his country’s only military ally, and China, Japan’s neighbor and biggest trading partner.
Among other prominent U.S. allies, Australia, Canada and the U.K. are joining the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott, while South Korea and France are not. All the countries joining the diplomatic boycott will allow their athletes to compete.
SEC, Big East alter COVID-19 policies
The Southeastern and Big East conferences have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to provide more leniency for teams unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases.
The policies for both conferences establish that men’s and women’s teams will be required to play if seven scholarship athletes and one countable coaching staff member are available. The SEC gives teams the option to play with fewer players or coaches if they choose.
If a team can’t play, both leagues say the game will be rescheduled or declared no contest. The policies announced Thursday are a revision of previous procedures, which called for a game to be forfeited and a loss given to any team unable to play.
The Mid-American Conference and Conference USA announced similar policies Thursday.
Four Big East men’s games already were already designated as forfeits under the league’s previous policy, but the forfeiture classification will be removed from those games and the league will try to reschedule them.
40-year-old Johnson plays for Celtics
BOSTON—Joe Johnson knew there was always a chance he could get back into the NBA, especially with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.
It happened this week when the the Boston Celtics signed the 40-year-old Johnson to a 10-day contract.
During a 111-101 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday, the home crowd chanted “We Want Joe! “We Want Joe!”” and broke into a loud cheer when he got off the bench and came into the game. He got a huge ovation when he hit a fallaway jumper in the final minute.
Johnson started his NBA career with Boston when he was drafted 10th overall in 2001.
Murray accepts Australian invite
MELBOURNE, Australia—Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray has received a wild-card entry for the tournament’s main draw, which begins Jan. 17.
Murray, 34, last played at Melbourne Park in 2019, when he made a teary retirement announcement before undergoing a second hip surgery to extend his career.
The formerly top-ranked Murray had also accepted a wild-card entry last year but didn’t go after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne.
The three-time Grand Slam champion currently is No. 134 in the ATP rankings.
High school QB dies during surgery
ATLANTA—Robbie Roper, the Roswell High School quarterback who was considering college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery. He was 18.
Roper’s family announced his death on Wednesday, prompting an immediate outpouring of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons.
“Football is family,” the Falcons said in a statement. “And we are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members. May he rest in peace as we keep his family, friends and all those mourning his loss in our prayers.”