Jets face uphill climb into playoffs
A big weekend begins tonight for the Janesville Jets.
The Jets enter the final weekend of the North American Hockey League regular season with a 33-24 record and 67 points in the Midwest Division.
That’s good for fifth place in the eight-team division. However, only the top four teams in the division make the NAHL playoffs, and the Jets stand one point behind the fourth-place Anchorage Wolverines and three behind the Minnesota Wilderness entering the final weekend.
Janesville plays at second-place Springfield at 7:05 p.m. tonight and 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The Wilderness plays a home-and-home series against the Chippewa Steel tonight and Saturday. Anchorage plays host to the Minnesota Magicians Thursday and Friday.
Brewers’ owner mum on Stearns rumors
MILWAUKEE—Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has seen the reports stemming from New York about the state of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns’ contract and the Mets' rumored interest to hire him away from Milwaukee.
He didn’t shed any further light on the specifics of Stearns’ deal during a news conference before Thursday’s home opener.
It is little secret Mets owner Steve Cohen has interest in Stearns to be his team’s baseball operations leader. Last season, a report said Stearns’ deal, signed in 2019 as an extension, will expire at the end of the 2022 season.
Attanasio also expressed interest in retaining some of Milwaukee's top players on long-term extensions but admitted the topic hadn't been broached with logical candidates such as Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willie Adames.
MLB average salary up by 5.9%
The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at $43.3 million, topping the previous mark established last year by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined.
The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9% from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017—before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.
TV networks make big bet on USFL
NBC Sports president Jon Miller knows the perils of starting a spring football league. He is optimistic that a new version of the USFL could have some staying power.
“The timing is right, the partnership is right and the model is bred for success,” Miller said. “We’re optimistic, hopeful and excited at the same time.”
The USFL kicks off Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, when the New Jersey Generals face the Birmingham Stallions.
Fox and NBC Sports will each carry 22 games, including Saturday’s opener. It is the first time since the 2007 regular-season finale between the New England Patriots and New York Giants that a game will air on multiple broadcast networks.
Vitale says he’s now cancer-free
SARASOTA, Fla.—College basketball announcer Dick Vitale is celebrating a victory of his own. The bombastic 82-year tweeted that his doctor had given him the good news that he seems to have beaten lymphoma.
“(My doctor) said that after analyzing my bloodwork that I’m clear to ring the bell,” Vitale tweeted. “This is MY March Madness Championship.”
Ringing a bell at the end of cancer treatment is common at many medical centers.
Injured DeChambeau to miss PGA
KETTERING, Ohio—Bryson DeChambeau says he had surgery on his left wrist Thursday for a fractured hamate that has been bothering him for the last two months and likely will keep him out of the PGA Championship.
DeChambeau said on Instagram the surgery at The Kettering Medical Center was for the fractured hook of the hamate.
The former U.S. Open champion says he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play.
He played three rounds at Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open and said at the Masters he was at 80%. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.
Lee leads Auburn into NCAA team finals
FORT WORTH, Texas—Sunisa Lee delivered in Texas just as easily as she delivered in Tokyo.
The reigning Olympic champion guided Auburn to the team finals at the NCAA women's gymnastics championships. With the three-time Olympic medalist list leading the way, Auburn finished second to Florida in the second semifinal session on Thursday to earn a trip to the finals for just the second time in program history.
Florida senior Trinity Thomas captured the all-around title — sealing it with a scintillating floor exercise that earned the only perfect 10 of the night — as the Gators posted the top score of 197.9750. Auburn was second at 197.8375. Missouri was third.